Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, Growth, Sales Value and Forecast 2021-2027: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), DaVita Inc

The global Clinical Laboratory Services Market research report, published by Data Bridge Market Research, introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. This provides features a basic overview of the market including definitions, applications, classifications, industry chain structure, and forecast during 2021 to 2028 time-periods. Further, the market fundamentals, in Clinical Laboratory Services industry development, regional market, and market participants are highlighted in the report. The report has added comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, functionality, end user, and geography. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 217,941.33 million by 2027 from USD 134,692.52 million in 2019. Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis is the factors for the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

• Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

• DaVita Inc

• Eurofins Scientific

• UNILABS

• SYNLAB International GmbH

• MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc

• Sonic Healthcare

• ACM Global Laboratories

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Segmentation:

By Specialty (Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, Immunology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing)

By Provider (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories

By Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories)

By Application (Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services, Drug Development Related Services, Drug Discovery Related Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services, Other Clinical Laboratory Services)

Clinical Laboratory Services market report emphasizes key market dynamics of industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Clinical Laboratory Services market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. To build Clinical Laboratory Services report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. Global Clinical Laboratory Services Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

Table of Content:

Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Clinical Laboratory Services market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Clinical Laboratory Services Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Clinical Laboratory Services market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Clinical Laboratory Services Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

Competitive Landscape and Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Analysis

Global clinical laboratory services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global clinical laboratory services market.

The major players covered in the report are Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Laboratory Corporation of America Holding, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, ACM Global Laboratories, amedes Group, LifeLabs, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., KingMed Diagnostics, Genomic Health, among other players domestic and global. Clinical laboratory services market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope and Market Size

Global clinical laboratory services market is segmented of the basis of specialty, provider and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing.

Rising demand of clinical laboratory services across the world is one of the prominent factors for increasing demand of clinical chemistry testing. For instance, yearly in the U.K., the usually citizen has 14 tests completed by a laboratory specialist. However in the U.S., laboratory testing is the only highest-volume medical activity and approximately 13,000 million tests are performed per year.

Rising demand of early and accurate disease diagnosis across the globe is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of clinical laboratory services. For instance, in 2018, World Health Organization projected that projected that an estimated 1.8 million new cases and almost 861,000 deaths occur due to colorectal cancer (CRC). This factor has increased the number of clinical laboratories around the globe as Delays in accessing cancer care are very common in the late-stage presentation, especially in lower vulnerable populations and resource settings.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Clinical Laboratory Services Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

Impact of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Clinical Laboratory Services

Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging Key players

Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

Country-wise assessment of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Various regions

Year-on-Year growth of Countries each market segment over the forecast period (2027)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

