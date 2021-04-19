Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

The global Bluetooth Low Energy IC market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

China is the world’s second largest economy and Asia’s biggest market for BLE technology. It has made fast advances in areas such as education, infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing, academic publishing, patents and commercial applications. It is now, in some areas and by some measures, a world leader. China manufactures more than half of the world’s electronic goods and thus provides the largest potential for adoption of the BLE technology.

Bluetooth Low Energy is a wireless personal area network technology designed and marketed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) aimed at novel applications in the healthcare, fitness, beacons, security, and home entertainment industries.

Foremost key players operating in the global Bluetooth Low Energy IC market include:

Dialog

AKM

Toshiba

NXP

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Nordic

Cypress

Qualcomm (CSR)

Silabs

TI

Renesas

Telink

Microchip

By application:

Healthcare

Beacons

Smart Home

Automotive

Others

By type

Bluetooth 4.0

Bluetooth 4.x

Bluetooth 5.x

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market in Major Countries

7 North America Bluetooth Low Energy IC Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Bluetooth Low Energy IC Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Bluetooth Low Energy IC Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Bluetooth Low Energy IC Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Bluetooth Low Energy IC manufacturers

-Bluetooth Low Energy IC traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Bluetooth Low Energy IC industry associations

-Product managers, Bluetooth Low Energy IC industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

