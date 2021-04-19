Global Automotive Supercharger Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2020-2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Supercharger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive supercharger market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
An automotive supercharger is an advanced air compressor that increases the density and pressure of the air supplied to the internal combustion engine (ICE). It increases the power output, reduces exhaust emissions, and improves the acceleration capacity of a vehicle. The supercharger burns more fuel during each intake cycle of the engine by sourcing power through a shaft, belt, or chain connected to the crankshaft of the engine. There are three types of superchargers available in the market, namely twin screw, centrifugal, and roots.
The escalating demand for downsizing the engine due to strict air emission standards is one of the key factors driving the global automotive supercharger market. Moreover, on account of growing environmental concerns, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations to curb the continuous rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. This has led automobile manufacturers to incorporate superchargers in light-duty trucks and passenger cars, thus catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, automotive superchargers offer easy installation, low maintenance, and high efficiency, which is creating a positive outlook for the market further.
Automotive Supercharger Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the automotive supercharger market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- A&A Corvette Performance, Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Eaton Corporation
- Federal-Mogul (Tenneco Inc.)
- Ferrari N.V. (Exor)
- Ford Motor Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ihi Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Pagani Automobili S.p.A. (Horacio Pagani SPA)
- Porsche AG (Volkswagen AG)
- Rotrex A/S (Formkon Holding ApS)
- Valeo and Vortech Engineering
The report has segmented the global automotive supercharger market on the basis of component, technology, drive type, vehicle type, end user, region.
Breakup by Component:
- Harmonic Balancers
- Pulleys/Belts
- Compressors
- Intercoolers
- Blowers
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Centrifugal Supercharger
- Roots Supercharger
- Twin-Screw Supercharger
Breakup by Drive Type:
- Engine Driven Superchargers
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Electric Motor Driven Superchargers
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
