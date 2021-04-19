Global Automotive Supercharger Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Supercharger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive supercharger market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

An automotive supercharger is an advanced air compressor that increases the density and pressure of the air supplied to the internal combustion engine (ICE). It increases the power output, reduces exhaust emissions, and improves the acceleration capacity of a vehicle. The supercharger burns more fuel during each intake cycle of the engine by sourcing power through a shaft, belt, or chain connected to the crankshaft of the engine. There are three types of superchargers available in the market, namely twin screw, centrifugal, and roots.

The escalating demand for downsizing the engine due to strict air emission standards is one of the key factors driving the global automotive supercharger market. Moreover, on account of growing environmental concerns, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations to curb the continuous rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. This has led automobile manufacturers to incorporate superchargers in light-duty trucks and passenger cars, thus catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, automotive superchargers offer easy installation, low maintenance, and high efficiency, which is creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-supercharger-market/requestsample

Automotive Supercharger Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the automotive supercharger market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

A&A Corvette Performance, Ltd.

Daimler AG

Eaton Corporation

Federal-Mogul (Tenneco Inc.)

Ferrari N.V. (Exor)

Ford Motor Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Ihi Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Pagani Automobili S.p.A. (Horacio Pagani SPA)

Porsche AG (Volkswagen AG)

Rotrex A/S (Formkon Holding ApS)

Valeo and Vortech Engineering

The report has segmented the global automotive supercharger market on the basis of component, technology, drive type, vehicle type, end user, region.

Breakup by Component:

Harmonic Balancers

Pulleys/Belts

Compressors

Intercoolers

Blowers

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Centrifugal Supercharger

Roots Supercharger

Twin-Screw Supercharger

Breakup by Drive Type:

Engine Driven Superchargers Gasoline Diesel

Electric Motor Driven Superchargers

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-supercharger-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-electric-fuel-pumps-market

Automotive Differential Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-differential-market

Used Car Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/used-car-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800