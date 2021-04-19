Global Automotive Friction Materials Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

The Automotive Friction Materials market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Automotive Friction Materials companies during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of friction materials across the globe. The friction materials market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are highly populated economies with rising preference for personal vehicles, which is fueling the growth of the friction materials market in the region.

Friction materials are used in systems that require specific contact interaction between two or more parts. Typical uses for friction materials are brake, clutch systems and transmissions.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Automotive Friction Materials market are:

Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology

Valeo Friction Materials

Aisin Seiki

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

ITT

Akebono Brake Industry

Fras-Le

Federal-Mogul

MIBA

Brembo

Nisshinbo

On the basis of application, the Automotive Friction Materials market is segmented into:

OEM

Aftersales

Worldwide Automotive Friction Materials Market by Type:

Lining

Pads

Blocks

Discs

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Friction Materials Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Friction Materials Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Friction Materials Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Friction Materials Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Friction Materials Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Friction Materials Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Friction Materials Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Friction Materials Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

​Target Audience:

Automotive Friction Materials manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Automotive Friction Materials

Automotive Friction Materials industry associations

Product managers, Automotive Friction Materials industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Automotive Friction Materials potential investors

Automotive Friction Materials key stakeholders

Automotive Friction Materials end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive Friction Materials Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Automotive Friction Materials Market?

