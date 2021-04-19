Global Automated Colony Counter Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Automated Colony Counter, which studied Automated Colony Counter industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
An automated colony counter was found to readily detect surface and subsurface bacterial colonies of 0.3-mm size or greater with a high degree of precision.
Automated Colony Counter delivers standardized, accurate results in less than 1 sec per plate and provides live, full-color on-screen images with counted-colonies control. Automatic colony separation gives accurate results for both whole plate and sector counts.
Major Manufacture:
To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Automated Colony Counter market, including:
BIOAVLEE Sp
ZENITH ENGINEERS (Biozen)
Molecular Devices
Neu-tec Group
Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH
BioMérieux
Market Segments by Application:
Medical Labs
ScientificResearch
Industries
Automated Colony Counter Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Automated Colony Counter can be segmented into:
Fluids contamination
GFP Colonies
Microbiology studies
Antibiotic testing
Hygiene studies
Automated Colony Counter Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Automated Colony Counter manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automated Colony Counter
Automated Colony Counter industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automated Colony Counter industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
