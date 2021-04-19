Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market Segmentation, Key Insights,Drivers, Competitive Landscape,Forecast To 2027||Players-Laerdal Medical, Google, Microsoft, DAQRI, Psious, Medical Realities Ltd, Artheer, Inc, Augmedix, Orca Health LLC

AR and VR in healthcare market are expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at CAGR of 34.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rapid development in healthcare sector and rising adoption of technologically advanced products and devices are major driver for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the AR and VR in healthcare market are Intuitive Surgical, CAE HEALTHCARE, 3D Systems, Inc, Hologic, Inc, Laerdal Medical, Google, Microsoft, DAQRI, Psious, Medical Realities Ltd, Artheer, Inc, Augmedix, Orca Health LLC, Brain Power LLC, EchoPixel Inc, zSpace, Inc, Alphabet, Inc, AppliedVR, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, applications and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of technology, AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented into augmented reality and virtual reality.

On the basis of application, AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented into patient care management, medical training and education, pharmacy management and surgery.

Based on end-use, AR and VR in healthcare market is segmented into hospital, clinics, surgical centers, research organizations, pharma companies, government and others

Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market Drivers:

Rapid development in healthcare sector and rising adoption of technologically advanced products and devices are major driver for the growth of the market.

Increased penetration of internet of things (IOT) and rising adoption of connected devices are major factors driving the growth of the market. Use of augmented and virtual reality for learning and medical training also helps in the growth of the market.

Market will expand due to rising private investments and funding, as the market is witnessing number of investors, and increase in funding in these technologies. Various government funding programs will create growth opportunities for AR and VR in healthcare market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market Restraints:

High cost of the product and devices and lack of skilled professionals, privacy concerns and data security will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of AR and VR in healthcare market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in AR and VR in healthcare Market

8 AR and VR in healthcare Market, By Service

9 AR and VR in healthcare Market, By Deployment Type

10 AR and VR in healthcare Market, By Organization Size

11 AR and VR in healthcare Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

