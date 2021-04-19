Global and United States Electric Mobility Scooter Market Is Expected To Peak Demand With Featuring Expert Panel 2020 – 2030

Mobility scooter is a mobility aid similar to a wheelchair but designed to be similar to a scooter. It is also referred to as a driven vehicle/scooter or an electric scooter. Electrically powered scooters are the ideal mode of transport for people who do not want the cost of driving a gas-driven vehicle or a motorcycle. The electric mobility scooter is known as a power-operated bicycle and thus, in most situations, a driver’s license is not necessary to drive a scooter, nor is it necessary to be licensed, licensed, or insured. The two types of mobility scooters available are usually front-wheel drive (FD) or rear-wheel drive (RD).

Global and United States Electric Mobility Scooter market to surpass USD million by 2030. The Global and United States Electric Mobility Scooter market is expected to observe growth in the future. The demand for electric mobility scooters is gaining worldwide popularity. An increase in the number of people suffering from mobility issues, increased consumer disposable income and high capital expenditure on personal care and recreation drive the sector. However, the high cost of electric mobility scooters and repair costs of scooters limit the demand for electric mobility scooters.

Global and United States Electric Mobility Scooter: Key Players

Energica Motor Company S.p. A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

EV Rider LLC

UK Mobility Group Ltd

Pride Mobility

Golden Technologies

Zip’r Mobility solutions Corporation

Drive Medical

Other Prominent Players

Global and United States Electric Mobility Scooter Market: Segments

SLA segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global and United States Electric Mobility Scooter market is segmented by battery type into SLA, Li-ion, and NiMH. SLA segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Benefits such as robustness, resistance to violence, and low cost. However, the adoption of SLA batteries is expected to decline in the coming years as they are bulky in size and discharge rapidly, even without handling heavy loads.

Global and United States Electric Mobility Scooter Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

The low impact of electric scooters on the environment is expected to drive growth

Conventional motorcycles operating on gasoline or diesel are responsible for air pollution. They emit hazardous compounds, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide, unburned benzene, particulate matter, etc., which pollute the air and cause life-threatening diseases. Electric scooters, on the other hand, are less polluting and much more powerful than traditional scooters. In addition, an individual electric scooter releases 250 grams of pollutants per kilometer traveled, which, in turn, is expected to fuel market growth in the near future.

Restraints

Decline in performance, when used for extended periods of time, is expected to hinder the global demand for electric scooters.

While electric vehicles produce fewer emissions and are more powerful, their extended use is not as effective as their traditional counterparts. Electric scooters display a decrease in efficiency compared to traditional scooters in order to reduce the emissions generated by the vehicle. Consumers who favor high-performance cars are hesitant to purchase electric scooters because they are underperforming over time. Conventional scooter demonstrates consistent performance with high torque and high speeds, which is expected to hinder the market growth

Global and United States Electric Mobility Scooter market report also contains analysis on:

Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segments: By Battery Type SLA Li-ion NiMH By Number Of Tires 2-Wheeler 3-Wheeler 4-Wheeler



