Global and China Linear Variable Displacement Transducers Market Analysis, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2030

Linear variable differential transformer is also known as the LVDT Transducer located in the turbine control system. It is the most common type of electromechanical transducer used to convert mechanical motion or vibration, specifically rectilinear motion, to variable electrical current, voltage, or electrical signals, and vice versa. The piezoelectric material is one type of transducer used primarily as a piezoelectric transducer that can be easily measured using energy measurement instruments. LVDTs are primarily used in the aerospace, automotive, and military industries in a wide variety of applications including aerospace valves, actuators, power turbines, hydraulics, satellites, and nuclear reactors. Linear encoders are a type of sensor that is also used in the transducer. It is also used in applications such as positioning tables and laboratories and is also widely used in motion control systems, robots, and machine tools.

Global and China Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) market to surpass USD million by 2030. The Global and China Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) market is expected to observe growth in the future. Factors such as technological advancement in automotive safety and infotainment systems, along with growing developments in manufacturing process automation, are expected to drive the LVDT industry.

Global and China Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT): Key Players

RDP Electrosense Inc

Micro-Epsilon

Trans-Tek Incorporated.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

TE Connectivity.

OMEGA Engineering Inc

AMETEK. Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Global and China Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) Market: Segments

AC segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global and China Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) market is segmented by type into AC and DC. UV segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast. The increase in demand for applications in the automotive and transport industries is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Global and China Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Need for LVDT Sensor

The rapid growth of safety and protection systems, in addition to advances in driving assistance systems as well as in electric vehicles, boosts the market for inductive & LVDT sensors. Low switching costs, along with many suppliers, moderate the negotiating power of buyers in the inductive & LVDT sensor industry. However, the presence of multiple suppliers, lack of technology differentiation and high initial costs are forcing participants to compete as commodities suppliers.

Global and China Linear Variable Displacement Transducers (LVDT) market report also contains analysis on:

Linear Variable Displacement Transducers Market Segments: By Type AC DC By Application Military/Aerospace Power Generation Petrochemical Automotive Industry



