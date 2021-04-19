Global Aesthetic Devices Market To Witness Huge Growth In The Future ||Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic (Cynosure), Ellipse, AGIC Capital (Fotona), Lumenis, Sharplight

The aesthetic devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growing of the geriatric population will help in escalating the growth of the aesthetic devices market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the field of aesthetic devices market are Neograft Technologies, Inc., Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic (Cynosure), Ellipse, AGIC Capital (Fotona), Lumenis, Sharplight, Supra Medical, Candela Corporation, Thermi, Valeant (Solta Medical), Zimmer Medizin Systeme GmbH, Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A., Solta Medical Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, among others

Aesthetic Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The aesthetic devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, procedure and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the product type, the aesthetic devices market is segmented into aesthetic laser devices, aesthetic energy devices, and body contouring devices.

Based on the end users, the aesthetic devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical spas and beauty centers.

Based on the procedure, the aesthetic devices market is segmented into anti-aging, rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, breast enhancement, scars and other mark removal surgeries, liposuction surgeries, arm lift, tummy tuck, buttock augmentation, psoriasis and vitiligo.

North America dominates the aesthetic devices market because of the rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population

Congenital face and tooth deformities

Technological advancements

Market Restraints

High costs of treatment and low reimbursements

Risk of malfunctions

