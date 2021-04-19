Global Abrasive Paper Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

Latest market research report on Global Abrasive Paper Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Abrasive Paper market.

Sand paper or abrasive paper is generic names used for a type of coated abrasive that consists of sheets of paper with abrasive material glued to one face. Despite the use of the names neither sand nor glass are now used in the manufacture of these products as they have been replaced by other abrasives.

Competitive Companies

The Abrasive Paper market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:

Deerfos

3M

Taiyo Kenmazai

Nihon Kenshi

Hubei Pagoda Abrasive

Tung Jinn

TOA-Sankyo

Hubei Yuli

Mirka

Awuko

SIA

Gator

Fengmang Group

Saint-Gobain

Changzhou Kingcattle

Carborundum Universal

Klingspor

Sankyo-Rikagaku

Uneeda

Guangdong Little Sun

Ekamant

Kovax

Keystone

Luxin High-tech

Hermes

Dongguan Golden Sun

Shandong Boss Abrasive

Malani

Abrasive Paper End-users:

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

Others

By Type:

Dry-SP

Wet-SP

Others

Global Abrasive Paper market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Audience:

-Abrasive Paper manufacturers

-Abrasive Paper traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Abrasive Paper industry associations

-Product managers, Abrasive Paper industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

