Geriatric Care Services Market Report Highlighting Industry Growth Drivers with Current and Upcoming Trends Analysis by 2030

Geriatric care services are the process by which elderly people and those with physical and or mental impairments are managed and organized to meet their long-term care needs, improve their quality of life, and preserve their independence for as long as possible. It includes working with elderly people and their families to administer, offer and refer to different forms of health and social care services. Geriatric care services combine health and psychological care with other necessary resources such as accommodation, home care services, nutrition services, daily life activities support, social programs as well as legal and financial planning. It encourages healthy change in older adults through the prevention and treatment of diseases and disabilities often associated with aging. The primary duties of geriatric care services are to ensure that elderly people are handled and controlled promptly and to protect and manage their health.

Global Geriatric Care Services to surpass USD billion by 2030. Continuously increasing the geriatric population with chronic and other health-based conditions is the major factor driving the growth of the worldwide Geriatric Care Services market. Also, changing social and economic conditions in many nations around the world are the factors propelling the Geriatric care services market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in geriatric care services are projected to benefit the growth of the geriatric care services market in the upcoming years.

Global Geriatric Care Services: Key Players

Brookdale Senior Living

Extendicare Inc.

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare Inc.

Senior Care Centers of America

Sunrise Senior Living Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Corp.

Home Instead Senior Care Inc.

GGNSC Holdings, LLC

LivHOME

Other Prominent Players

Global Geriatric Care Services: Segments

Institutional Care segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Geriatric Care Services is segmented by Service into Home Care, Adult Day Care, and Institutional Care. Institutional Care, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. Institutional Care services consist of nursing homes, hospital-based services, independent senior living, and assisted living. Besides, nursing homes and assisted living facilities offers greater care to older patients where they don’t have to follow rigid timetable thereby driving the market segment growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing geriatric population

The growth of the geriatric care services market is expected to be driven by a growing geriatric population vulnerable to the risk of chronic diseases. In the geriatric population, the risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiac disorders, dementia, and respiratory disorders is greater and therefore requires continuous monitoring which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market for geriatric care services during the forecast period. According to the World health organization, in developing economies, the geriatric population is expected to hit almost 1 billion by 2050, and this growth would translate into tremendous demand for elderly care services, thereby expanding the market’s size in the near future. In addition, an increase in comorbid conditions and decline in immunity owing to aging is projected to surge the demand for geriatric care services.

Restraint

High cost of geriatric care services

High cost associated with geriatric care services is anticipated to restrict market growth over the forecasting period. Due to its high cost some patients are not able to afford it which may negatively impact the market growth. Furthermore, a lack of geriatric care services in developing economies is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Geriatric Care Services report also contains analysis on:

Geriatric Care Services Segments:

By Service Home Care Adult Day Care Institutional Care

By Service Provider Private Public

By Payment Source Public Insurance Private Insurance Out-of-pocket

By Age Group 65-70 years 71-75 years 76-80 years 81-85 years 86-90 years Above 91 years



