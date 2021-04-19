Fungicides Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Fungicides are biocidal chemical substances or biological species used to destroy parasites or their spores. Fungi can cause significant harm to the farm, leading to serious losses in yield, quality, and revenue. Fungicides are used to combat fungal infections in poultry, as well as in farming. Chemicals used to regulate the use of oomycetes, not fungi often label fungicides as oomycetes are used to destroy plants by using the same techniques as fungi.

Fatpos Global anticipates the Fungicides market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate According to the report, the main driver of growth is the higher emphasis on high crop yields to tackle food scarcity. Agriculture in the field of healthy farming, as well as general farming, has achieved tremendous worldwide success in regulatory interventions. The demand for food has encouraged agriculturally based institutions to upgrade their commodity to greener substitutes through investment in science. Variables such as the increasing population in demand for food security, progress in farming methods and strategies, and changing weather conditions that encourage the occurrence of diseases are forecast to witness a substantial increase in the global fungicide market. Fungicides are widely used for the destruction of dangerous fungi that affect crop production. Thus, there is an increase in the worldwide need for fungicides to reduce crop loss.

Global Fungicides Market: Key Players

BASF SE (Germany)

Corteva, Inc. (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

FMC Corporation (US)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bayer Crop Science

Verdesian Life Sciences (US)

Isagro S.p.A (Italy)

Bioworks, Inc. (US)

UPL Ltd. (India)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (US)

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Global Fungicides Market: Segments

Global Fungicides market has been segmented based on type, waste management method, and location. It has been further segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

Global Fungicides Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stricter governmental regulation

Strict restrictions on the use of POPs have resulted in increased use of environmentally friendly fungicides such as carbendazim, which caused cancer and sterility in human beings. The increased demand for food safety with the world’s marginal facilities available to address growing demographic requirements has positive implications on the growth of the global bio fungicides market. Besides, declines in crop production caused by insect attacks have increased the use of plant protection chemicals.

Restraints

Adverse effects

Negative human health consequences, the prohibition on use by the regulatory bodies on fungicides like carbendazim, biotechnology production, pesticide resistance, and strict legislation are also facing significant problems on the market for Fungicides. The availability of synthetic fungicides like chlorothalonil, immunox, mancozeb, etc. further hinders the market growth.

Global Fungicides market report also contains analysis on:

Global Fungicides Market Segments:

By Application: Cereals & Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Pulses & grains Others

By Type: Chemical Biological



