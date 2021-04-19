FRP Vessels Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The latest research report on the FRP Vessels market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the FRP Vessels industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.

The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations..

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2019, National Oilwell Varco made an announcement about the acquisition of Denali Inc. The largest business unit of Denali, called Containment Solutions, Inc., primarily produces underground FRP tanks deployed for fuel storage at gasoline stations throughout North America.

CFRP vessels are witnessing significant increase in the demand, due to higher tensile strength of CFRP. Tensile strength of CFRP is about 10 times higher than that of ordinary steel. Also, the elasticity modulus of CFRP is higher than steel, glass fiber, and aramid.

Polyurethane resin in fiberglass composites has been widely tested in terms of compression, tensile strength, and flexural strength. Polyurethane possesses an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, improved robustness, and superior UV resistance.

In the chemical industry, FRP vessels are extensively employed in applications such as fertilizers, food processing, metal extraction, refining, pulp and paper, electroplating, chlor-alkali production, and air pollution control equipment.

Key market participants include Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the FRP Vessels market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the FRP Vessels market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the FRP Vessels market growth worldwide?

