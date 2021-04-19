Exclusive Report on Naloxone Spray Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Description:

Global naloxone spray market was valued at US$ 208.95 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,043.65 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives to promote naloxone spray to reduce usage of opioids in the form of painkillers is expected to drive the growth of naloxone spray market.

Naloxone is an antagonist used to reduce the effects of opioids overdose. It is sold under Narcan, Evzio and other brand names. Increased usage of prescription opioids and non-prescription opioids as painkillers has amplified the addiction. Naloxone is majorly used to reverse effects of opioid medicines for a short time period. Governments of various countries such as United States and the UK amongst others are increasing their investments and initiatives to reduce usage of opioids, since, large number of people are being adversely affected due to over dosage of opioids. In several countries including United Sates, government has approved naloxone spray for public use and it is available over the counter. Naloxone only works on limited opioids like fentanyl, heroin, morphine and codeine, and mixed agonist may require high dose of naloxone. But, there are concerns regarding side effects caused due to usage of naloxone spray, like flushing, nausea, dizziness and body aches amongst others. Its severe side effects may also include agitation, high or low blood pressure, shortness of breath and cardiac arrhythmias. Online sales accounts for a significant share of naloxone spray market as this product is readily available through various online platforms. Based on dosage, form 2 mg/actuation is more preferred as compared to 4 mg/actuation. The dosage can be increased by number of spray in each nostril depending upon patients’ age group. Geographically, North America holds the largest market share of naloxone spray market. FDA of United States approved the naloxone spray for public use and it is available through multiple distribution channels in the region. In Europe, countries like the UK approved naloxone spray and in many countries, the approval is under process. As more countries grant approval for the product, the market would be impacted positively over the forecast period.

This market research report on the Naloxone Spray Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter's five force model analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors.

Top Key Players:

Some of the key players which are operating in the naloxone spray market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Global Naloxone Spray Market Research Report and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research. The report is an in-depth study of the key dynamics of the Global Market. The report includes primary research alongside comprehensive investigation of subjective as well as quantitative perspectives by different industry specialists, key supposition pioneers to gain profound understanding and industry execution.

Global Naloxone Spray Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights. No matter the consumer is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide valuable data and information about Global Market.

