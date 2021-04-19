Exclusive Report on Medical Beds Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Description:

Medical beds are essential components of hospital and clinical settings. These beds are specially designed for comfort and well-being of chronically ill, physically challenged, and elderly patients as well as for their caregiver. Technological advancements have brought significant up-gradation in the medical bed’s design and features. Manual, semi-electric, full-electric and specialty hospital beds are prominent bed types being used in these settings. Furthermore, based on patient’s medical condition various types of beds such as bariatric bed, long term care bed, psychiatric bed, acute care bed etc. are being made available by the medical beds market vendors. Bed population ratio is continuing to rise worldwide, as an outcome of growing investment and favorable government policies. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population suffering from chronic illness, is aiding the growth in demand for long-term care beds.

Global medical beds market valued USD 2,978.0 million in 2018 and is poised to expand with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period to reach a market value of USD 4,750.0 million by the end of 2027.

The primary market participants in global Medical Beds market include Agfa-Gevaert Group, Ambu A/S, BD, bioMérieux SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp, Dentsply Sirona, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Essilor, General Electric Company, IBM Watson Health, Illumina, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Microsoft, Myriad Genetics, Inc., PathAI, inc., QIAGEN, Sanofi, Sartorius AG, Smith & Nephew, Sonova, Stryker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Touch Surgery, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Zimmer Biomet among others.

– What will be the size of the global Medical Beds market in 2027?

– What is the current CAGR of the global Medical Beds market?

– What products have the highest growth rates?

– Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Medical Beds market?

– Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Medical Beds market?

– Which are the top players currently operating in the global Medical Beds market?

– How will the market situation change over the next few years?

– What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

– What is the growth outlook of the global Medical Beds market?”

