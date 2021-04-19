Electrical Stimulation Devices Market 2021 Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Analysis To 2027

The electrical stimulation devices market was valued at US$ 5,643.7million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,334.0 million by 2027; it isexpected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020–2027.
Based on the device type, theglobal electrical stimulation devices market is segmented into spinal cordstimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation(VNS) devices, sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devices, gastric electricalstimulation (GES) devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)devices, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES/EMS) devices and otherdevices. The SNS devices segment estimated to register the highest CAGR in themarket during the forecast period. The projected growth of the market for thissegment is attributed to the advantages such as the effectiveness of sacralnerve stimulation devices in the treatment of urinary incontinence.Additionally, increasing prevalence of urinary and fecal incontinence would generatemajor demand for electric stimulation devices in the coming years. Furthermore,growing number of product approvals and launches are also anticipated to drivethe adoption of these products during the forecast period.
The growth of the electricalstimulation devices market is ascribed to the factors such as rising prevalenceof neurological diseases and increasing incidence of chronic pain. However, thehigh cost of treatments involving electrical stimulation devices restrains themarket growth.
Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Emerging Players:
Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, BTL, DJOGlobal, Inc., AvaScience Inc., NEVROCORP., ZynexMedicalLaborie, Inc., LivaNovaPLC, NeuroMetri
Based on device type, the electrical stimulation devicesmarket is segmented into spinal cord stimulation devices, deep brainstimulation devices, VNS devices, SNS devices, GES devices, TENS devices, andNMES/EMS devices. The spinal cord stimulation devices segment held the largestshare of the market in 2019; whereas the sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devicessegment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during theforecast period.
GlobalElectrical Stimulation Devices Market – ByDevice Type
- Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices
- Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Devices
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation(TENS) Devices
- Other Electrical Stimulation Devices
Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market – By Application
- Pain Management
- Neurological and Movement Disorder Management
- Musculoskeletal Disorder Management
- Metabolism and GIT Management
- Incontinence Management
- Other Applications
Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market–By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Company Profiles
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic
- Abbott
- BTL
- DJOGlobal, Inc.
- AvaScience Inc.
- NEVROCORP.
- ZynexMedicalLaborie, Inc.
- LivaNovaPLC
- NeuroMetri
