Edible Insect for Human Consumption Market Share, Size 2021 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2021-2027

Edible Insect for Human Consumption Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Increasing trend of insect farming owing to low cost investment coupled with rising demand for insect protein and growing awareness about benefits of insect protein among the people across the globe as well as changing preference of the consumers towards natural ingredients in food and beverage products are some important factors driving the growth of edible insect for human consumption market.

Edible insects are those insect which are safe for human consumption and also insect ingredients are use in processed food products such as pasta, burger patties and snacks. There are different types of insect which are eaten such as beetles, caterpillar, bees, ants, mealworms, grasshoppers, crickets, locusts and others. These insects are rich in protein, vitamin, fibre, and other nutritional values. The most common form of fibre found in insect is chitin. Chitin has ability to defence against parasitic infection and some allergic condition. Mealworms contain copper, sodium, potassium, iron, zinc and selenium which is higher vitamin content than beef. Edible insects are excellent source of animal protein which does not affect environment and they do not produce any toxic gases. Health benefits of edible insects are it has low-calorie and higher level of anti-oxidant which improve gut health and reduces systematic inflammation. Edible insects are natural, organic and insect protein does not contain any artificial color, sweeteners as well as cost-efficient.

Edible insects for human consumption market are segmented into insect type, application, region and country. On the basis of insect type, edible insects for human consumption market are segmented into caterpillars, bees, ant, mealworms, crickets, grasshoppers and others. Based on the application, edible insects for human consumption market are segmented into food and beverage, bakery, snacks and others.

The regions covered in global edible insects for human consumption market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global edible insects for human consumption market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Edible Insects for Human Consumption Companies:

Global edible insects for human consumption market reports cover prominent players like Thailand Unique, Exo Inc., Entotech, Kreca Ento Food BV., Entomo Farms Ltd., Nordic insect Economy Ltd., Seek Food., Ecobars Pty Ltd., Nordic Insect Economy Ltd., Haocheng Mealworms Inc. and others.

Seek Food Has Launched new product line of cricket flours.

News: 11 Oct 2020- Seek Food, a leading player of insect protein has launched a line of cricket based flour. Three types of cricket flours are there such as all purpose, gluten free and paleo. Flour contains 40% more protein, 15% fibre and 65% calcium as well as omega 3 and B12.

Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Dynamics-

The key factor for the growth of edible insects for human consumption market is increasing population coupled with decrease in arable land which leads to rise in food demand. According to Population Reference Bureau (PRB) the global human population is expected to grow by 75 million annually or with 1.1% per year and expected to reach 9.9 billion in 2050. Furthermore, increasing consumption of insect protein across the globe owing to its nutritional benefit such as it is rich in anti-oxidant, protein, fibre, minerals and others this drives edible insects for human consumption market. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), it is estimated that insect-eating is practised regularly by at least 2 billion people in worldwide. In addition, increasing trend of insect farming owing to cost benefits coupled with growing awareness about benefits of insect protein among the people is driving the growth of edible insects for human consumption market. However, the factors which restrict the growth of edible insects for human consumption market is limited availability of edible insects in nature. Moreover, innovation in new products forms of insects such as tablets, powder; health supplements will create huge opportunity in edible insects for human consumption market.

Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Regional Analysis-

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of edible insects for human consumption market due to increasing consumption of edible in sects in this region. China, japan, Vietnam, North Korea this countries are largest consumer of edible insects in the world. In China edible insects are used in restaurants and as health food. Further, increasing edible insect farming in this region is driving the growth of edible insects for human consumption market in this region.

North-America is projected to grow at faster pace due to changing preference of consumers in this region towards natural ingredients in food and beverages. In addition, rising demand for insect protein owing to its benefits such as it is rich in protein, fibre, vitamin and other nutritional content this drives edible insects for human consumption market.

Europe is anticipated to grow due to increasing adoption of edible in insects as health supplements owing to fitness trend in this region. Moreover, increasing consumption of edible insect based food in countries such as Belgium, UK, and Netherland this drives edible insects for human consumption market. In Europe edible insects is approved by European Food Safety Authority and about 500 tonnes of insect-based food for human consumption is produced every year in this region.

Key Benefits for Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Reports–

Global edible insects for human consumption market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global edible insects for human consumption Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global edible insects for human consumption market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global edible insects for human consumption market report cover extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Segmentation –

By Insect Type: Caterpillars, Bees, Ant, Mealworms, Crickets, Grasshoppers, Others

By Application: Food & beverage, Bakery, Snacks, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

