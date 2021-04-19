Edge Banding Materials Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2017-2025

Edge Banding Materials Market: Snapshot

Edge banding is a process that uses a thin strip of material to impart an aesthetically pleasing and durabletrimmed edge to a finished piece carpentry.

This process is majorly carried out to cover the open side of various materials used in carpentry, for example particle board, plywood, and MDF, which makes them appear more classy and valuable. The conventional edge banding process made use to general carpentry equipments and materials. However, with the advancement in technology and rise in demand for edge banding materials in repetitive manufacturing steps,automated procedure with the help of hot-melt adhesive is often resorted to.

Based on material type, the global edge banding materials market is segregated broadly into ABS edge band, PVC edge band, and PP edge band. Among these varieties, PVC edge band segment is the leading segment owing to its versatility in edging solution procedures. PVC edge band is made of a plastic material poly vinyl chloride, which is known for its strong and solid material, high resistance to abrasion and UV light and chemicals, and dimensional stability.

These properties help in providing easy machining and long tool life. Moreover, these materials are convenient for recycling because of the high speed of UV lights.

The report offers a thorough assessment of the market by means of top to bottom analysis of market figures, and historical data about market size. The projections included in the report have been inferred utilizing effective research techniques and market facts.

Edge Banding Materials Market: Drivers and Restraints

This raw edge, when left open, can bear significant issues for your furniture. Besides looking unattractive and causingscratches and nicks, these can cause moisture to seep in. This causes the wood to decay and end up plain lumpy. This is where edge band materials come in handy, in which the strips add finishing to raw wood sheets and cover and seal everything up. Smooth edges, upgraded abilities, and fasts processing are only a portion of the development in the global edge banding materials market that are positively affecting the market growth since past few years. Additionally, more research and development activities to make the materials better are also attracting the firms to invest more in the market.

Edge Banding Materials Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global edge banding materials market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Europe and North America are the key regions dominating the global market, owing to the noteworthy growth in carpentry industry in recent past. Whereas, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions are investing more in the research and development activities owing to rising demand for carpentry.

Edge Banding Materials Market: Companies Mention

Döllken-Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, Rehau Unlimited Polymer Solutions, PRI – Product Resources, Inc., Ultra Tech – Advanced Edge Banding, Wilsonart LLC, EdgeCo Incorporated, Woodworker’s Hardware, and Pegasus are among the major players lading the global edge banding materials market.