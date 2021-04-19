E-commerce Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global E-commerce Market is valued approximately at USD 9 trillion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The

E-commerce mainly deals with purchasing and selling of goods and services, or the transferring of funds or data, over an electronic platform, mainly the internet. It can be conducted over smartphones, tablets, or computers/laptops like a digital version of mail-order catalog shopping. It can make available a range of good or services, including consumer products, books, music, flight tickets, and financial services. This technology further provides the organization an easier reach for the consumers, and thus essential acquaintance to business is also attained, thereby reinforcing market growth worldwide. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of internet and smartphone in developed and developing countries, increasing importance of online marketing tools such as Google and Facebook ads, and surging number of small and medium enterprises on online platforms are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the number of internet users in the United Kingdom was around 62.09 million in 2016, which is expected to rise with 95% by 2021. Similarly, as per Cisco, western Europe’s mobile was 6.5% of total internet traffic in 2016, and it will be 12.2% of total internet traffic by 2021. While the mobile data traffic will grow 6-fold during 2016-2021, at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 41%. Thus, the rise in proliferation of internet is likely to promote the growth of E-commerce market all over the world. However, the lack of technical infrastructure in rural areas and underdeveloped countries, along with lack of privacy and security are the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global E-commerce market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of internet users, along with the presence of a significant number of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in preference for B2B e-commerce platforms coupled with increasing e-commerce transactions across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the E-commerce market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1728

Major market player included in this report are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Flipkart Pvt. Ltd.

Gome Electrical Appliance Holdings Ltd.

JD.com Inc.

Macy’s Inc.

Otto Group

Sunning Commerce Group Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Model Type:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1728

Target Audience of the Global E-commerce Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors