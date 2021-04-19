Digital PCR Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2029 | Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, JN Medsys

“Global Digital PCR Market is valued at USD 428.7 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 1312.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 17.33% over the forecast period.”

Digital PCR Market Report contains key drivers and Restraints of the market with their information and market competition situation among the vendors and company profile. Product picture, specification, classification, category are also mentioned. Comprehensively evaluates absolute scrutiny of the competitive landscape, covering value chain and key players.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Digital PCR industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Digital PCR industry.

Scope of Global Digital PCR Market Report–

Digital polymerase chain reaction which is also known as digital PCR or dPCR is refinement technique with the help of biotechnology of conventional polymerase chain reaction procedures that can be applied to directly quantify and clonally amplify nucleic acids strands containing DNA, cDNA, or RNA. The key dissimilarity between dPCR and traditional PCR lies in the process of measuring nucleic acids amounts, where dPCR being a more precise method than PCR, even if error can be more in the hands of inexperienced users. A “digital” measurement system quantitatively and discretely measures a certain number of variables, whereas an “analog” measurement generates certain measurements based on already measured patterns. PCR carries out one reaction per single sample and dPCR also carries out a single reaction within a sample, but the sample is separated into a large number of partitions and the reaction is done in each partition individually. This separation enables a more reliable collection and sensitive measurement of nucleic acid amounts. The method is useful for studying variations in gene sequences such as copy number variants and point mutations and it has routine application used for clonal amplification of samples for next-generation sequencing.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Digital PCR Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Top Key Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

JN Medsys

RainDance Technologies Inc.

Stilla

Fluidigm Corporation

QIAGEN

Merck KGaA

Avance Biosciences

Others

Digital PCR Market Report Covers the Following Segments:

By Product Type: Digital PCR Equipment, Consumables and Reagents, Software and Services

By Technology: Droplet Digital PCR, Beaming Digital PCR

By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Forensics, Research, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

