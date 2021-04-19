Cream Cheese Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027

Global Cream Cheese market is valued at USD 3463.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4088.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period.

The changing food habits, increasing fast food chains and over consumption of burger, pizza and easy availability of raw materials such as milk are some of the factors which are driving the growth of Cream Cheese Market

Cream cheese is a soft, white, smooth-textured, unripened, spreadable cheese made of sweet milk and sometimes cream. It is made from a combination cream and milk, the cheese has a high fat content. It is firmed with the use of lactic acid and so needs to be consumed fresh. Cream cheese contains small amounts of carotenoid antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin, which are especially important for eye health. Cream cheeses made using traditional methods tend to be more crumbly than spreadable while those with stabilizers like guar gum are more firm. The taste, texture and production are similar to Boursin and Mascarpone. It is suitable for vegetarians since it uses acid, such as citric acid to coagulate the milk. In the US, cream cheese needs to contain at least 33% fat content whereas in Britain it should be a minimum of 45-65%. All above is considered double or triple cream cheese. In German, it is also named Doppelrhamstufel meaning cheese made with double cream. The cheese has a mildly lactic aroma and a slightly salty taste.

Global cream cheese market report is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based upon type cream cheese is classified into natural chesses and processed chesses. Based upon application cream cheese is classified into bakery, hotels, catering and others.

The regions covered in this global Cream Cheese market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Cream Cheese is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Cream Cheese Companies:

Global Cream Cheese market Report covers prominent players are like,

Fonterra Food

Arla

Cream of Creams

Galbani

Tatura

Kraft Foods

Organic Valley

others

The growth of the Cream Cheese market is driven by factors such as changing food habits, increasing fast food chains and over consumption of burger, pizza and easy availability of raw materials such as milk.

The growth of the Cream Cheese market is driven by factors such as changing food habits, increasing fast food chains and over consumption of burger, pizza and easy availability of raw materials such as milk. There is also a changed consumption of cream cheese and spreadable processed cheese. Most fast foods are now much cheaper than healthy, filling meals, which can make them even more attractive. The fast-food industry is expected to increase the demand for cream cheese, subsequently increasing the demand for its ingredients. According to Fast food statistic, 80% Percentage of Americans are visiting a fast food restaurant at least once a month. 20% Percentage of American adults who say they eat fast food at least once a week. The annual increase in cheese production depends not only on the availability of milk, but also on the ability of the production to sell the cheese. Although cheese is extensively used in fast food items like pasta, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, tacos, cakes, garlic bread, etc. with the growing working population and their altering food patterns, the fast food industry is experiencing a healthy growth which, in turn, is expanding the demand for cheese. According to Pizza Consumption Trends & Industry Statistics, on a typical day in the U.S., nearly 15% of Americans eat pizza. 1 in 4 boys between ages 6 and 19 eat pizza on an average day. The American state with the highest ratio of pizza joints is Pennsylvania, it has the highest concentration of pizza restaurants, 3.63 per 10,000 people, and Hawaii has the lowest, 1.18 per 10,000 people. The increase in cases of lactose intolerance in consumers is one of the major restraints in the market. Innovative marketing activities, technological up gradation and research and development in cheese production have opened up new opportunities for growth in the Cream Cheese industry.

North America is dominating the Cream Cheese Market

North America is expeted to drive the growth of Cream Cheese market, due to rise in urban population, increase in disposable income and growing attraction of consumer towards nutrition rich products. Cream Cheese demand is associated with higher income and a change due to urbanization and food consumption changes. Urban population growth in United States was reported at 0.76334 % in 2018, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Europe holds the second largest region for the growth of this market, due to Rapid expansion of quick service restaurants. Number of fast food restaurant outlets in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2018.The consumption of cream cheese is increasing in the Asia pacific region due to the increase in demand for cheese from the rapidly growing fast-food restaurant chains in countries such as India and china.

Global Cream Cheese market Segmentation –

By Type: Natural chesses, Processed chesses

By applications: Bakery, Hotels, Catering, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

