Cored Wire – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
With the rapid development of wire feeding technology in various fields, the demand for a variety of alloy cored wire increasing manufacturing forming speed, high degree of automation, automatic dosing machine is the next cored wire production technology Direction of development. In addition, the development of new, efficient and environmentally friendly powder cored wire line technology is also an important part of growing feed.The application fields for cored wire can be broadly segmented into Steelmaking and Iron Casting industries, with specific product types used. Ca-Si cored wire is the most commonly used type now, but nodularization cored wires and inoculation cored wires are seeing a rapid growth trend in the next decade, more and more manufacturers are turning into these fields.
Cored wire electrodes, also simply called cored wire, are small tubes filled with metallic or mineral powders, used for steelmaking and casting applications. They are manufactured as wire with the proper diameters in molding or drawing lines. They have higher deposition efficiency than solid wire, which in turn speeds welding tasks. The core of metal-cored wire contributes almost entirely to the deposited weld metal.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Cored Wire market include:
Anyang Chunyang
Sarthak Metals
Anyang Wanhua
Anyang Tiefa
Harbin KeDeWei
McKeown
FSM
Henan Xibao
Wuxi Novel Special Metal
Anyang Changxin Special Alloy
OFZ, a. s.
TUF Group
Cored Wire End-users:
Steelmaking
Iron Casting
Others
Cored Wire Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Cored Wire can be segmented into:
Calcium Silicide Cored Wire (CaSi)
Calcium Solid Cored Wire (Ca)
Pure Carbon Cored Wire (C)
Ferro Calcium Cored Wire (CaFe)
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Cored Wire Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Cored Wire Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Cored Wire Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Cored Wire Market in Major Countries
7 North America Cored Wire Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Cored Wire Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Cored Wire Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Cored Wire Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Cored Wire Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
