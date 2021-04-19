Commercial Water Heaters Market to hit USD 8.7 billion by 2030

Commercial Water Heaters Market to surpass USD 8.7 billion by 2030 from USD 4.8 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Increased demand for hot water, mainly from hospitals and hotels, is expected to fuel market growth. Besides, increased use of the commodity is likely to boost demand for water heaters in various manufacturing industries, such as the food and beverage processing and chemical industries. Favorable steps to improve air quality are expected to increase the market for solar water heaters, along with growing awareness of the adoption of sustainable solutions. Growing investments to establish and expand commercial sector operations across different regions are factors driving the growth of the demand for commercial water heaters. Furthermore, supporting legislation and grants for the use of renewable energy sources in various applications is also expected to play a key role in this market’s growth during the forecast period.

Water heater is an electric device that is used for various purposes to heat water. There are different kinds of water heaters that are used in households, storage heaters, and electric heaters, such as electric rods. Vital features that make water heaters available are energy efficiency and compact size. Electric geysers have gained significant popularity for home use. In several manufacturing sectors, water heaters fitted with solar and geothermal technologies are integrated. Immersion-type heaters, instant heaters, storage heaters, gas heaters, solar heaters, and solar and pump heaters are some of the common water heaters, etc.

Commercial Water Heaters Market: Key Players

Midea Group

A.O. Smith Corporation

Daikin

Rinnai Corporation

Danfoss

Mitsubishi Electric

Nibe Energy Systems

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Bosch Industries

Viessmann

Vaillant

Rheem Manufacturing Company

American Water Heaters

Bradford White

Ariston Thermo Group

Commercial Water Heaters Market: Segments

Solar water heaters segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-30

Commercial Water Heaters Market is segmented by type as Electric, Gas, Oil, Heat Pump, Solar, Hybrid & Others. Based on type electric segment is the largest segment of the market for commercial water heaters. Electric water heaters give extremely high efficiency in operations. In Asia Pacific, they are primarily used because countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are focused on reducing their carbon footprint as a result of the use of fossil fuels. Over the forecast era, the improved electrification rate, coupled with increased accessibility at the user end, is likely to boost demand for electric water heaters. Due to the rapid depletion of non-renewable resources, strict government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions coupled with an increasing emphasis on controlling energy consumption are likely to have a positive impact on demand for solar water heaters.

Commercial Water Heaters Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Flourishing Global Commercial Sector

Commercial sector consists of services such as institutional living quarters, medical facilities, hotels, restaurants, business complexes, shopping malls, and community and public places that play an important role in the global GDP of the world’s developed and emerging economies. Similarly, the European Union has laid down a roadmap for new hospitals and primary health facilities in the region to be developed. For various processes, including cleaning, bathing, swimming, and drinking, as well as for the commercial cleaning of vehicles and carpets, these facilities have a constant requirement for heated water. They often need it for the purposes of laundry and sanitization. This is expected to boost the demand for commercial water heating, contributing to the development of the global market for commercial water heaters.

Restrain

High Capital Expenditure

There is a range of precautionary steps taken by main producers of these heaters to ensure their proper functioning over the years. High-grade processes and materials are used by manufacturers of industrial water heaters, as well as requiring skilled labor and specialized equipment to produce them, adding to their rising production costs. Some manufacturers also sell personalized goods with site-specific specifications for customers that increase the cost of producing water heaters. In addition, since commercial water heaters are run 24×7, special efforts such as disconnecting gas/oil supply pipes, exhaust pipes, and heat exchangers are required for their repair and maintenance. This additional effort makes water heater maintenance and repairs complicated and time-consuming. Therefore, high capital requirements are key constraints on the growth of the demand for commercial water heaters.

Commercial Water Heaters Market Segments:

By Type : Electric Oil Gas Solar Hybrid Heat Pump Others By Liter : Below 500 Liters 500‒1,000 Liters 1,000‒3,000 Liters 3,000‒4,000 Liters Above 4,000 Liters By Rated Capacity : Up to 10kW 10‒50kW 50‒150kW 150‒300kW Above 300kW



