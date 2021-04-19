Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Market to hit USD 12.3 billion by 2030

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market to surpass USD 12.3 billion by 2030 from USD 3.1 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 29.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Another major factor responsible for the high growth of the cognitive evaluation & training market is increased awareness of brain fitness. One of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market is significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe. Furthermore, in most developed and developing countries, advances in IT systems and healthcare technologies play an important role in fueling the growth of cognitive assessment solutions. As a natural extension of the new generation of healthcare systems and IT solutions, developments in mobile health technologies have emerged. These factors are boosting the worldwide cognitive assessment & training market.

Cognitive assessment and training are a method of measuring, along with other criteria, the IQ or level of intelligence, perceptual ability, and verbal and non-verbal abilities. It is a method of formal evaluation of the psychological functions and speed of information processing of an individual. Besides, through experience and meaning, it is the mental process of gaining knowledge and understanding. Cognitive evaluation is useful for various functions, such as early population dementia detection, individual cognitive training, sports management, and others. Various tools are used to identify people who are likely to need further assessment, and these tests are currently widely used by organizations as part of the recruitment process. This method is used to estimate the competence and suitability of a candidate for a role and to predict his or her future performance.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Key Players

Cambridge Cognition Ltd

Cogstate Ltd.

MedAvante, Inc.

ProPhase, LLC

Neurocog Trials, Inc.

Medavante, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

ProPhase, LLC

Eresearchtechnology Inc.

Gompf Brackets, Inc

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Segments

Solution segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is segmented by component as solutions and services. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into assessment, data management, project management, data analysis & reporting, and others. The service segment is further bifurcated into advisory and training activities. The solution accounted for the higher market share in 2018 and the dominance of the segment is due to the increasing demand for mobile-based cognitive solutions and web-based cognitive evaluation applications. Moreover, the global penetration of the Internet is driving the growth of the demand for cognitive testing and training. The growth of the services sub-segment, however, can be attributed to the development of training and consulting services around the world. It has been noted that in different companies and educational institutions, the demand for cognitive training is increasing rapidly.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of BYOD in Clinical Trials

In the global cognitive assessment and training market, the emergence of digital technologies in the healthcare industry is a major factor boosting the healthcare sub-segment. Moreover, the increasing demand from doctors and hospitals to access patient databases on mobile devices or institution-owned mobile devices is promoting the increasing adoption of mobile applications and IT systems among healthcare organizations and other entities, which is also driving the market for cognitive assessment and training. Besides, due to increased knowledge, different countries are introducing the need for training in cognitive evaluation in businesses, universities, colleges, research organizations, and others, which is among the factors that are expected to propel the cognitive assessment market around the world

Restrain

Stringent government regulations and negative publicity about brain training efficiency

Companies are attempting to enhance brain fitness by increasing the number of solutions and applications built to improve neuroplasticity. However, businesses need to receive clinical approvals for releasing their products to be used on individuals after designing brain training solutions. As it takes a year to create a clinically validated brain fitness solution, the faster growth of the demand for cognitive evaluation and training is limited. The length of time for these solutions to be created is enormous, as specialists concentrate on designing training solutions that include complex algorithms to provide the brain with suitable exercises. Besides, the growing cases of Alzheimer’s, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and other cognitive disorders have contributed to the need for effective treatments using the new technology.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report also contains analysis on:

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segments:

By Component: Solutions Assessment Data Management Data Analysis and Reporting Cognitive Training Others Services Training and Support Consulting

By Organization Size : Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application : Clinical Trials Learning Research Others

By Vertical : BFSI Retail IT and Telecom Education Healthcare Others



