Candy Market Pricing Model, Customized Section, Future Demand, Trends, Opportunities by 2026 | THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Nestlé, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd

The latest research report on Candy Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Candy market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Nestlé, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., General Mills Inc., Mondelēz International, Kellogg NA Co, Mars, Incorporated, pladis global, LOTTE CONFECTIONARY CO.LTD., August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle, HARIBO of America, Inc, Arcor, Ferrero, Cloetta, Sweet Candy Company., THE BANG CANDY COMPANY, Quality Candy Company, Muskoka Candy Company, The Ferrero Group., palmer-candy., SUGARFINA INC., Jelly Belly Candy Company and others.

Global candy market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization and rising product innovations are the major factor for the growth.

Conducts Overall CANDY Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Chocolate Candy, Non- Chocolate Candy),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specalist Retailers, Online Retail, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Bazooka Candy Brands announced the launch of their new Ring Pop Gummy Gems which consist of sour gel on the inside and sweet gummy outside. It also has used new 3D technology so that it can provide 2-in-1 candy experience. The main aim of the launch is to meet the needs of the candy lovers

In October 2018, Hershey India announced the launch of their new chocolate Hershey’s Kisses which is a milk chocolate. The main aim of the launch is to expand their business in India. This new chocolate will be available in South India as one-third of the chocolate market of India is in South and later they are planning to cover other parts of the country

In September 2017, Pecan Deluxe Candy announced the launch of their new bubble gum-flavoured popping candy. This new candy can be combines with doughnuts, ice cream, cakes and other bakery lines. These new candies have fat coating to form a moisture barrier and other coating so that the popping sensation can be maintained. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer

