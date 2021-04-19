Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – First Solar, Sharp, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower, Solarcentury, Hanwha Solar

The report studies the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends, and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. The report offers valuable insight into the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market progress and approaches related to the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market with an analysis of each region. The report goes on to talk about the qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts

The global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is valued at 7706.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 10380 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Players : First Solar, Sharp, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower, Solarcentury, Hanwha Solar, REC Group, Panasonic, Kyocera, Canadian Solar, Suntech, Trina Solar, Meyer Burger, AGC Solar, Harsha Abakus Solar, Sapa Group, ISSOL, SolarWorld AG, Jinko Solar, etc.

Segment by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

First, as for the building integrated photovoltaics industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 33.65% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are First Solar, Sharp and Yingli Solar which occupied close to 22.08% market share in 2015. The First Solar, which has 7.81% market share in 2015, is the leader in the building integrated photovoltaics industry. The manufacturers following First Solar are Sharp and Yingli Solar which respectively has 7.28% and 7.00% market share in 2015.

Second, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 2218.2 MW in 2011 and 4426.1 MW in 2015, with the average growth rate of 18.30%. And the global building integrated photovoltaics develop steadily. In 2021, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 10700.6 MW at the average growth rate of 15.83%.

Third, Europe is the largest production region for building integrated photovoltaics with production market share about 34.09%. North America occupied about 23.35% production share in 2015.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China PV market production growth rate of building integrated photovoltaics is high. The production of building integrated photovoltaics rises up from 271.5 MW in 2011 to 645.2 MW in 2015 with the average growth rate at 23.22%.

Finally, we believe building integrated photovoltaics industry have few connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development of PV industry we tend to believe the future of building integrated photovoltaics will be optimism.

Regions covered By Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Report 2020 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

