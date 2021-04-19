Bone Metastatic Diagnostics Market Size 2021, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2027

Bone Metastatic Diagnostics Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Rising cancer incidences, increased tobacco and alcohol use among people promotes the growth of global bone metastatic diagnostics market

Get Sample Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1269

Bone metastases are serious complications in the process of cancer and they suggest a worse prognosis. Bone metastasis is spread from the original site to a bone by the cancer cells, usually spreading to a bone by all forms of cancer. Nonetheless, few forms of cancer including breast and prostate cancer are likely to spread to bone. Bone metastasis signs include urinary incontinence, bone pain, broken bones, limb weakness and elevated blood calcium levels among others. Bone metastases are often detected before they cause complications, but in other cases, they’re detected before you have any symptoms. Lab tests and imaging tests are also used to see whether and/or how far the cancer has spread. These tests may show bone metastases may include X-ray, Bone scan (bone scintigraphy), Computerized tomography (CT), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Positron emission tomography (PET) and Biopsy. The use of advanced imaging techniques enables rapid diagnosis of bone metastases. Properly chosen diagnostic imaging helps one to determine the amount of metastatic in the bone system.

The global bone metastatic diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, end user and region and country level. On the basis of type, the global bone metastatic diagnostics market is segmented into osteolytic bone metastasis, osteoblastic bone metastasis and mixed bone metastasis. Based on diagnosis, the bone metastatic diagnostics market is classified into biopsy, blood test and imaging. On the basis of end user, the global bone metastatic diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The regions covered in global bone metastatic diagnostics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global bone metastatic diagnostics market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Bone Metastatic Diagnostics Companies

Global bone metastatic diagnostics market reports cover prominent players,

Medtronic

General Electric Company

FUJIFILM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Carestream Health.

USA, Hitachi, Ltd.

Brainlab AG and FMI Medical Systems, Inc.

Others.

Recent News –

Medicaid Expansion Has Led to Earlier Cancer Detection among Individuals with Low Incomes

News: On 7 July 2020, the risk of being diagnosed with advanced cancer decreased for individuals with low income after expansion of medicaid coverage. Medicaid is an US government system that pays for medical care for vulnerable people. The Affordable Care Act extended medicaid coverage for most adults in the U.S. with incomes up to 138 % of the federal poverty level and many states agreed to do so beginning in 2014. It is found that people with low income diagnosed after medicaid expansion have 15 % lower risk of developing metastatic cancer compared with those diagnosed before expansion. A separate analysis that focused on individuals with private insurance found the insignificant changes in the chances of being diagnosed with metastatic cancer.

Global Bone Metastatic Diagnostics Market Dynamics –

The key factor responsible for the growth of the bone metastatic diagnostics market is rise in the cancer incidences. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is among the world’s leading causes of mortality. Around 1 in 5 deaths in worldwide is due to cancer. Cancer-causing diseases are responsible for up to 25 % of low- and middle-income countries. In low- and middle-income countries, nearly 70 % of cancer deaths occur. At the moment around 10 million new cancers are diagnosed worldwide per year. Cancer accounted for a record 9.6 million deaths in 2018 as stated by WHO. In 2018, nearly 2 million new breast cancer cases were diagnosed out of which 627,000 people died from breast cancer this is approximately 15 % of all cancer deaths among women. Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men having nearly 1.3 million new prostate cancer cases in 2018.

Another factor which is drives the bone metastatic diagnostics market is increase in tobacco and alcohol use amongst others. According to National Medicine Library approximately 2 billion adults who account 48 % of the adult population are active alcohol consumers and around 1.1 billion adults who account 29 % of the adult population are current cigarette smokers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) about 6 million people die from tobacco use and nearly 2.5 million from unhealthy alcohol use worldwide each year. Nonetheless, high costs associated with diagnostic devices are likely to restrain the bone metastatic diagnostics market to certain extent. Technological advances such as production of medical diagnostic instruments will create new opportunities for bone metastatic diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Bone Metastatic Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominate the global bone metastasis diagnostics market due to factors such as increased technological development and large numbers of stakeholders operating in the region. An approximate 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US in 2018, according to the National Institutes of Health. In addition, according to American Cancer Society journal predicted about 1.8 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2020 and nearly 606,520 cancer deaths will happen in US. 600,000 people suffering from bone metastatic.

Europe is expected to retain the second-largest market for bone metastatic diagnostics market, owing to an increasing number of cancer cases in the European Union. Cancer is the second most common cause of death and morbidity in Europe with more than 3.7 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths per year. Belarus, a small nation in Europe, drank the highest total number of liters per capita of pure alcohol. On average, each year its residents drank 14.4 liters, more than 1.5 times as much as the Americans.

The Asia Pacific is the expected to emerge as the fastest-growing bone metastatic diagnostics market owing to the increase in cancer prevalence and alcohol & tobacco use. According to China National Cancer Cente on average 7 people were diagnosed with cancer while 4 people died from cancer every minute in China. The World Cancer Study said there are approximately 1.16 million new cancer cases, 784.800 deaths from cancer. According to statista in May 2020, the alcohol and tobacco retail sales produced a total of around 28.3 billion Yuan in China.

Key Benefits for Bone Metastatic Diagnostics Market Reports –

Global bone metastatic diagnostics market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global bone metastatic diagnostics market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global bone metastatic diagnostics market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global bone metastatic diagnostics market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Bone Metastatic Diagnostics Market Segmentation –

By Type: Osteolytic Bone Metastasis, Osteoblastic Bone Metastasis, Mixed Bone Metastasis

By Diagnosis: Biopsy, Blood Test, Imaging

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

This comprehensive report will provide:

Enhance your strategic decision making

Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

Increase your industry knowledge

Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

Build your technical insight

Illustrate trends to exploit

Strengthen your analysis of competitors

Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2021?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segment account for in 2027?

Which region has more opportunities?

Get Full Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/bone-metastatic-diagnostics-market-industry-analysis

About Brandessence Market Research Inc.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact Us:

Alan Ruffalo

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Email: sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Web: https://brandessenceresearch.com/