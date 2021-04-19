Bioinformatics Service Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.1% | Current Trends and Industry Report 2027

Global Bioinformatics Service Market is Valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2019 and Expected to reach 4.96 billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 15.1% over the Forecast Period.

Increase demand for bioinformatics services as well as rise the research and development activity in application of genomics and protein sequencing are driving factors the global bioinformatics service market.

Scope of global Bioinformatics Service Market reports –

The science of bioinformatics is the storage, retrieval and analysis of large amount of biological information. It is a multidisciplinary research field involving several different types of experts, including biologists, molecular scientists, computer sciencentists and mathematicians. Bioinformatics is distinct from medical information – a systematic field of the design, development, adoption and application of IT-based innovations in the delivery, management and planning of healthcare services. Biomedical informatics lies somewhere between the two disciplines – the interdisciplinary area that studies and pursues the effective use of biomedical data, information, and expertise for scientific research, problem-solving, and decision-making, driven by efforts to improve human health.

Global bioinformatics service market report segmented on basis type of technology and services, application, end users & by regional and country level. On the basis of technology and service, global bioinformatics service market is classified as bioinformatics database and management services, knowledge management tools and bioinformatics platforms. Based upon the application global bioinformatics service market is divided as genomics, proteomics, chemo informatics and drug design and others. On the basis end user, global bioinformatics service market is segmented into Hospitals, research organization, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others.

The regions covered in this global bioinformatics service market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Bioinformatics Service Manufacturers:

Some major key players for global bioinformatics service market are,

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Microsynth

MedGenome

GENEWIZ

Source Bioscience

BGI

NeoGenomics

CD Genomics

Eurofins Scientific

Macrogen

QIAGEN

Fios Genomics BaseClear

Others

Global bioinformatics service market dynamics –

Growing use of bioinformatics in laboratories and research centers, growing reliance on bioinformatics and high capital spending by pharmaceutical companies and growing funding for research are accelerating the growth of the bioinformatics services sector. On the basis of Technology and Services, the market is divided into Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platform and Bioinformatics Services. Information management systems retained 37 percent of the largest market share in 2018. The growing demand for laboratory automation is projected to raise revenues on the market for the bioinformatics service. Advanced laboratories, such as genetic laboratories and clinical trial settings, require advanced data management software tools and systems to store, share and collect personal and other data securely, leading to market players' growth. Big Data analysis in healthcare industry has currently become the driving force for global bioinformatics service market to create opportunities in evolving optimal treatment pathways, developing the medical loss proportion and improved managing clinical inference provision systems. According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, it is found that big data is estimated to grow faster in healthcare sectors as compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 36 % through 2025. Moreover massive investment cost and require high infrastructure will restrain the global bioinformatics service market. Key player in the market are investing in to develop the continuous research and to track the record of patients suffering from savior disease will be opportunities for this market.

Global bioinformatics service market regional analysis –

North America is anticipated to continue to dominate the global market for bioinformatics services, owing to significant R&D expenditure, greater acceptance of technology advances and increased investment in bioinformatics technological innovations. Due to advanced healthcare systems, the availability of a large number of advanced laboratories and related facilities and the availability of many market players in the region. Findings that North America had the maximum market share of regional bioinformatics in 2018, from 36% to 38%. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register substantial rate rising improvements in technologies due to the surge in receiving of novel medical technologies in this region and expanding investments in healthcare sector as compared to other region.

Global bioinformatics service market Segmentation –

By technology and services: Bioinformatics database and management services, knowledge management tools, Bioinformatics platforms

By application type: Genomics, Proteomics, Chemo Informatics, Drug Design, Others

By End user: Hospitals, Healthcare Organizations, Research organizations, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Bioinformatics Service Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Bioinformatics Service Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Bioinformatics Service Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Bioinformatics Service Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Bioinformatics Service Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Bioinformatics Service Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

