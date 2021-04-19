Billet Casters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Billet Casters market.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Billet Casters in the regions of China and some developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more Billet Casters. Growth in recovery of steel mill industry, increasing of petrochemical & general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Billet Casters in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Billet Casters are the machine that process whereby molten metal is solidified into a “semifinished” billet for subsequent rolling in the finishing mills.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Billet Casters market cover

SMS Group

Primetals

JP Steel Plantech Co

Danieli

CCTEC

Sarralle

Alfred Wertli AG

Electrotherm

Sino-Heavymach

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Large Steel Mill

Small Steel Mill

By type

100-150mm

150-200mm

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Billet Casters Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Billet Casters Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Billet Casters Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Billet Casters Market in Major Countries

7 North America Billet Casters Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Billet Casters Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Billet Casters Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Billet Casters Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Billet Casters market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

