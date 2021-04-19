Baking Ingredients Market Size | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2021-2027 | Cargill, DSM, ADM, DowDuPont, Kemin Industries 

Increasing disposable income coupled, rapidly changing lifestyle of the people and growing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food are some important factors driving the growth of Baking Ingredients Market.

Scope of the Report:

Food ingredients which are used in bakeries are called as Baking ingredients. Baking ingredients are essential part of baking industry. There are different types of baking ingredients are available in the market such as baking powder, baking soda, flour, eggs, butter, yeast, honey for making baking products such as cakes, pastries, bread, rolls and others. These products are available in different varieties in the market. Baking ingredients play important role for enhance flavour and texture. Colors and additional flavors are added to enhance taste and maintain freshness in the baked product. Baking ingredients help to maintain softness, improve self-life and increases protein content in the products. Baking powder is important ingredients in baking and eggs provide structure, aeration, flavour and moisture. Yeast ferments carbohydrates to produce carbon dioxide gases and alcohol, which aerate bread and also gives volume and texture. Baking ingredients perform various functions such as emulsification, protein strengthening as well as maintain freshness in the products.

Baking ingredient market is segmented into type, application, region and country. On the basis of type Baking ingredient is segmented into baking soda, preservatives, emulsifier, enzyme, leavening agents, fats, sweeteners, colors, flavors, baking mixes and others. Based on the application Baking ingredients market is segmented into breads, cakes and pastries, cookies and biscuits, rolls and others.

The regions covered in global Baking ingredients market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Baking ingredient market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Baking ingredient Manufacturers:

Global Baking ingredient market reports cover prominent players like,

Cargill

DSM

Associated British Foods

ADM

Omega Protein Corporation

DowDuPont

Kemin Industries

others.

Baking Ingredient Market Dynamics-

The key factor for the growth of Baking ingredient market is changing preference of consumers coupled with increasing disposable income and hectic lifestyle of the people. Furthermore, growing number of obesity among the people across the globe which leads to rise in a demand for healthy Baking products, this driving the growth of Baking ingredients market. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), in world around 2 billion adults are overweight out of those 650 million are considered to be affected by obesity. In addition, increasing consumption of cakes, pastries, cookies and biscuits across the globe is driving Baking ingredients market. Additionally, increasing demand for packed Baking item and convenience food is driving the growth of Baking ingredient market. However, the factors which restrict the growth of Baking ingredients market is strict regulation by government for quality standards of Baking products and consumers are replacing baked products with cereals such as oats. Moreover, frozen Baking products create huge opportunity for Baking ingredients market.

Baking ingredient Market Regional Analysis-

Europe is expected to dominate the growth of baking ingredients market due to increasing consumption of Baking products such as cakes, cookies, pastries and bread in developing countries such as Spain, Italy and Germany. Furthermore, growing demand for nutritional baked product owing to health consciousness among the people is driving the growth of baking ingredients market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at faster pace due to increasing population coupled with rising disposable income of the people in this region. In addition, growing demand for ready-to-eat as well as convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyle of the people coupled with changing preference of consumers.

North-America is anticipated to grow due to increasing production of baked products. According to American Bakers Association, US Baking industry making up to 2% of the gross domestic product. Furthermore, growing demand for packed Baking product in this region is driving the growth of Baking ingredients market.

Baking Ingredients Market Segmentation –

By Type: Baking soda, Preservatives, Emulsifier, Enzyme, Leavening agents, Fats, Sweeteners, Colors and flavors, baking mixes , others

By Application: Breads, Cakes and pastries, Cookies and biscuits, Rolls

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Baking Ingredients Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Baking Ingredients Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Baking Ingredients Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Baking Ingredients Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Baking Ingredients Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Baking Ingredients Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

