AS-Interface Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players, Forecast 2026
AS-Interface Market is valued projected to rise to USD 1409.81 million by 2026
Actuator Sensor Interface (AS-Interface) is a networking solution used in DCS, PLC and PC-based automation system. They are responsible to link the connections, to the higher-level control system with other devices so that there should be smooth flow of data and commands g. AS-Interface purpose is to connect I/O devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, push buttons, and analogy inputs and outputs using a single 2-conductor cable.
Global AS-interface market is valued projected to rise to USD 1409.81 million by 2026, undergoing with a substantial CAGR of 5.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising opportunities in various industries for automation application in the industry.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AS-Interface market are Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH, Baumer, Pepperl+Fuchs, Siemens, Valmet, ABB , Emerson Electric Co, ifm electronic gmbh, PHOENIX CONTACT, Schneider Electric, NEXANS, Leoni Special Cables GmbH among others.
Segmentation : Global AS-Interface Market
By Components type
AS-I Gateway/Master
AS-I Slaves
Slaves Addressing
AS-Interface Power Supply
AS-I Cables
By Application
Material Handling
Packaging
Laser Cutting
Drive Control
Building Automation
Others
By End-user
Food & beverages
Chemicals
Paper
Oil & gas
Water and wastewater treatment
Others
Aerospace
Semiconductor
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Pepperl+Fuchs announced the acquisition of Comtrol Corporation Company which is leading industrial Ethernet communication. Through this acquisition Pepperl+Fuchs want to expand portfolio of Sensorik4.0 sensor solutions and interface technologies that includes AS-Interface. This will benefit Pepperl+Fuchs as they will be effective customer service. Such expansion in the AS-Interface industry leads to its expansion in nearby future
- In October 2018, Emerson announced the acquisition of Intelligent Platforms so that they can expand their machine control and discrete applications. This will benefit Emerson in becoming stronger player in the automation space and serving more efficiently. This transaction will lead to globally expansion of AS-Interface industry in forecasting future.
Country Level Analysis
The AS-Interface market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the AS-Interface market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
AS-Interface market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to AS-Interface market.
Major Highlights of AS-Interface Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on AS-Interface market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the AS-Interface market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in AS-Interface market.
