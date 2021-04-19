Aquaponics Market : Trend 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

Aquaponics Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables across the globe coupled with growing awareness about importance of fish waste for the plant growth as well as rising disposable income of the people which tends to rise in purchasing power of consumers are some important factors driving the growth of aquaponics market.

Get Sample Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1266

Aquaponics is the combination of two words, aquaculture and hydroponics. Aquaculture is the cultivation of aquatic organism in controlled aquatic environment such as fish and hydroponics is method of growing plants without soil, by using mineral nutrient solution in water solvent. Aquaponics is method of raising fish and vegetables in one tank without soil. In aquaponics, plants use ammonia (NH3) excreted by fish as a waste product from protein metabolism is converted to nitrate (NO3 -) by nitrifying bacteria for the growth of plants. Quality of water for the fish is improved by plants; they act as a water filtration system by absorbing nitrogenous and mineral wastes. Fish are the source of nutrients for the plants, they nitrifying the bacteria and convert fish waste products to nutrients for the plants. In aquaculture various fruits and vegetables are grown such as lettuce, broccoli, herbs, tomatoes, beets, cucumber, orange, limes and lemons. Benefits of aquaponics farming are it reduced soil borne diseases, free from harmful pesticides and herbicides, reduces cost of fish waste filtration by conventional method, provides natural fertilizer source from fish waste.

Aquaponics market is segmented into produce type, components, equipment, application, region and country. On the basis of produce type, aquaponics market is segmented into fish, fruits & vegetables, herbs and others. Based on the component, aquaponics is segmented into rearing tank, settling basin, bio-filters, sump tank and others. On the basis of equipment, aquaponics market is segmented into grow light, water heater, aeration system, pumps and valves, water heater and others. On the basis of application, aquaponics market is segmented into commercial, home production, research centre and others.

The regions covered in global aquaponics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global aquaponics market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Aquaponics Companies:

Global aquaponics market reports cover prominent players like,

Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd

Greenlife Aquaponics

Nelson & Pade Inc.

Urban Farms AG

Hydronov LLC.

Practical Aquaponics

The Aquaponic Source

Nutraponics Canada Corporation

Others

Green Life Farms has partnered with Hydronov to grow vegetables.

News: 20 Nov. 2018- Green Life Farm, organic fruits and vegetables growers has partnered with Hydronov leading in Floating Raft Technology (RFT), to design, construct and provide technology to its hydroponics farms in Boynton Beach, FL. Green Life Farms will use cost effective and environmentally friendly technology called Floating Raft Technology (RFT) to grow baby leafy green vegetables for supermarkets, restaurants.

Aquaponics Market Dynamics-

The key factor for the growth of aquaponics market is growing awareness about benefit of organic fruits and vegetables among consumers. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyle and rising disposable income of the people thus increase demand of organic fruits and vegetable in worldwide is driving the demand for aquaponics market. In addition, changing climatic conditions bring new stress on agriculture production and cause effect on crops coupled with the simultaneous cultivation of fruits & vegetables along with fishes and others with environment friendly is driving the growth of aquaponics market. Additionally, high productivity and profit growth coupled with technological advancement in agriculture and aquaculture is driving the growth of aquaponics market. However, the factors which restrict the growth of aquaponics market is high cost of initial setup and maintenance of aquaponics farming. Moreover, introduction of automation in aquaponics farming and availability of fruits and vegetable sin off- seasons will create huge opportunity in aquaponics market.

Aquaponics Market Regional Analysis-

North America is expected to dominate the growth of aquaponics market due to increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetable in countries such as U.S., Canada. According to Organic Trade Association, Sales of organic fruits and vegetables rose by 5.6% to USD 17.40 billion in 2018 from USD 16.42 billion during the previous year. Furthermore, increasing demand for seafood such as fish in this region is driving the growth of aquaponics market.

Europe is projected to grow at faster pace due to increasing advance agriculture practices coupled with new technological innovations. Furthermore, increasing awareness about organic fruits and vegetables in this region is driving the growth of aquaponics market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow due to increasing population in countries such as China, India coupled with rising disposable income of the people in this region. Additionally, increasing health awareness among the people thus, increases demand for organic fruits and vegetables in this region.

Key Benefits for aquaponics market reports –

Global aquaponics market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global aquaponics Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global aquaponics market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global aquaponics market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Aquaponics Market Segmentation –

By Produce Type: Fish, Fruits & Vegetable, Herbs, Others

By Component: Rearing tank, Settling basin, Bio-filters, Sump tank, Others

By Equipment: Grow light, Water heater, Aeration system, Pumps and valves, Water heater, Others

By Application: Commercial, Home production, Research centre, Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

This comprehensive report will provide:

Enhance your strategic decision making

Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

Increase your industry knowledge

Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

Build your technical insight

Illustrate trends to exploit

Strengthen your analysis of competitors

Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2021?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segment account for in 2027?

Which region has more opportunities?

Get Full Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/agriculture/aquaponics-market-industry-analysis

About Brandessence Market Research Inc.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact Us:

Alan Ruffalo

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Email: sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Web: https://brandessenceresearch.com/