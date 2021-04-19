Apraxia Drug Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027 | DBMR

The market data within the whole Apraxia Drug Market research report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding of the dynamics. The market report makes businesses focus on the more important aspects of the market. It presents a wide-ranging analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period.
Businesses are highly benefited with Apraxia Drug Market research report which brings the market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and helps make better decisions. The data and information regarding the Industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end-user, and geography.
Global apraxia drug market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for the better treatment methods increasing healthcare expenditure.
Leading Key players:
The key market players in the global apraxia drug market are Pfizer Inc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Abide Therapeutics, Inc, Cogstate Ltd, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Implicit Bioscience, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, UCB Pharma Ltd, Solvay, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Abbott, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, Orion Corporation, Prexton Therapeutics, Biogen among others.
According to American Speech Language Hearing Association (ASHA), it estimates that childhood apraxia of speech (CAS) occur in 1 to 2 children per 1,000 (0.1%–0.2%) and with a ratio of 2-3:1, it is estimated to be higher in male children in comparison to female children.
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the market growth
- Increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D also acts as a market driver
- Rising need for the better treatment methods is expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing global healthcare expenditure drives the market growth
Market Restraints
- No approved drug for apraxia is found yet which hampers the market growth
- High cost of treatment for this disorder acts as a market restraint a
- Insufficient number of healthcare professional for physical therapy also restricts the market growth
This market research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, and geographic regions of the market. The report comprises a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.
Segmentation: Global Apraxia Drug Market
By Types
- Limb Apraxia
- Constructional Apraxia
- Dressing Apraxia
- Verbal Apraxia
- Others
By Drugs Class
- Neuromuscular Blocking Agent
- Antiparkinson Agents
- Anticholinergic Agents
- Anticonvulsants
- Others
By Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Speech Therapy
- Physical Therapy
By Treatment
- Medication
- Supportive Care
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
The market analysis report includes competitive study, production analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation, and revenue analysis up to 2027
Key Developments in the Market
- In August 2019, University of Miami is developing a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) device for the treatment of primary progressive apraxia of speech. This device provides physical therapy to the patients and it is a noninvasive form of brain stimulation. If approved this device will provide the potential treatment for the patients with apraxia and improve their quality of life
- In February 2019, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute has made a breakthrough in identifying a potential cause of the most severe childhood apraxia of speech (CAS). A better understanding of potential cause of the most severe childhood apraxia of speech (CAS) will assist the neuroscientists and speech pathologists in developing more targeted treatments for children
