Apraxia Drug Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027 | DBMR

Global apraxia drug market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for the better treatment methods increasing healthcare expenditure.

Leading Key players:

The key market players in the global apraxia drug market are Pfizer Inc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, BlackThorn Therapeutics, Abide Therapeutics, Inc, Cogstate Ltd, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Implicit Bioscience, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, UCB Pharma Ltd, Solvay, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Abbott, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, Orion Corporation, Prexton Therapeutics, Biogen among others.

According to American Speech Language Hearing Association (ASHA), it estimates that childhood apraxia of speech (CAS) occur in 1 to 2 children per 1,000 (0.1%–0.2%) and with a ratio of 2-3:1, it is estimated to be higher in male children in comparison to female children.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the market growth

Increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D also acts as a market driver

Rising need for the better treatment methods is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing global healthcare expenditure drives the market growth

Market Restraints

No approved drug for apraxia is found yet which hampers the market growth

High cost of treatment for this disorder acts as a market restraint a

Insufficient number of healthcare professional for physical therapy also restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Apraxia Drug Market

By Types

Limb Apraxia

Constructional Apraxia

Dressing Apraxia

Verbal Apraxia

Others

By Drugs Class

Neuromuscular Blocking Agent

Antiparkinson Agents

Anticholinergic Agents

Anticonvulsants

Others

By Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Physical Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Supportive Care

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Key Developments in the Market

In August 2019, University of Miami is developing a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) device for the treatment of primary progressive apraxia of speech. This device provides physical therapy to the patients and it is a noninvasive form of brain stimulation. If approved this device will provide the potential treatment for the patients with apraxia and improve their quality of life

In February 2019, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute has made a breakthrough in identifying a potential cause of the most severe childhood apraxia of speech (CAS). A better understanding of potential cause of the most severe childhood apraxia of speech (CAS) will assist the neuroscientists and speech pathologists in developing more targeted treatments for children

