Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market is valued at USD 16.83 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 20.97 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.19% over the forecast period.

Rising mental health issues such as depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia and growing geriatric population are boosting the global market for anxiety disorders and depression treatment.

Scope of the Report:

Conditions of depression and anxiety are the most prevalent psychological conditions affecting a large population across the globe. Depression is linked to an emotional state which further affects the individual concerned actions, thoughts and sometimes sleeping patterns. Depression is a brain related psychiatric condition which includes feeling depressed and exhausted, losing motivation and having trouble enjoying every day routine activities. Depression exists mainly because of causes like social isolation and stressful work climate. While anxiety is a natural response to stress that can be helpful in certain cases. Anxiety disorders and depression are distinct, but depressed people frequently experience anxiety disorder like symptoms such as nervousness, irritability, sleeping and concentration issues. Persons with anxiety feeling may interfere with everyday tasks such as job performance, school work and relationships. Anxiety disorders vary from natural feelings of nervousness or anxiety, which include extreme fear or anxiety. High anxiety rates contribute to anxiety disorders that include phobias, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress-based disorder. There are various effective treatments are available for moderate and severe depression and anxiety. Psychological treatments may be provided by health care providers such as behavioral activation, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT) or antidepressant drugs such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs). Specific psychological treatment methods like face-to-face psychological therapies are also provided.

The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, indication and region and country level. On the basis of product, the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market are classified into drugs, therapy and devices. Based on indication, the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is classified into major depressive disorder, obsessive- compulsive disorder, phobias and traumatic stress disease.

The regions covered in global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market reports are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global market is sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Companies:

Global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market reports cover prominent players,

Eli Lilly and Company

Forest Laboratories, Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics

AstraZeneca PLC

Lundbeck A/S

Sanofi-Aventis

Merck & Co., Inc.

EverInsight Therapeutics Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Others

Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Dynamics –

Rising mental health issues such as depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia is the key driver for anxiety disorders and depression treatment market. According to WHO, depression will affect around 264 million people of all ages worldwide in 2020. Depression at its worst can lead to suicide. Every year around 800,000 people die from suicide. According to World Health Organization (WHO), depression currently affects an estimated 350 million people worldwide. Depression affects men between 10 % – 15 % and women between 10 % – 25 %. According to an analysis from the National Center for Health Statistics in 2017 the 16.6 % of people aged 40 to 59, 7.8 % of people those aged 20 to 39 and 3.4 % of teenagers aged 12 to 19 uses antidepressants drugs. Worldwide, the prevalence of anxiety disorders varies from 2.5 % to 7 % per country. An estimated 284 million people globally reported an anxiety disorder in 2017, making it the most common neurodevelopmental or mental health condition. Approximately 63 % which account nearly 179 million were female, compared to 105 million.

Another factor which drives the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is growing geriatric population with higher mental illness rates. Incidences of anxiety disorders in the geriatric population are increasingly growing. This population is prone to psychological illnesses and thus contributes significantly to this market’s growth. According to an analysis from the National Center for Health Statistics in 2017 the percentage of older adults taking antidepressants over 60 years of age was 19.1%. The number of people aged 80 or older was around 125 million, according to WHO in 2018. Whereas, the WHO predicted that, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years would nearly double from 12 to 22 %. Nonetheless, the poor pipeline of new products, patent expiration of existing antidepressant drugs and high costs associated with the usage of devices are existing factors that limit the global demand for anxiety disorders and treatment for depression. In addition, the advent of technologically advanced technologies such as experimental devices used to stimulate the brain and augmented reality perception technologies using smartphone-based software will create opportunities for anxiety disorders and depression treatment market over the forecast period.

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Regional Analysis –

In North America, the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is highly attractive due rise in anxiety disorder incidence rate, sedentary lifestyle and stressful work environments are the main factors responsible for rising cases of anxiety disorders. Depression affects around 1 in every 5 individuals in the US, according to CDC. It is estimated that in the United States around 16.2 million adults who accounts approximately 6.7 % of American adults, have experienced at least one major depressive disorder. Anxiety disorders are the most prevalent mental condition in the United States; people with age 18 and older in the United States affected by anxiety around 40 million which account 18.1 % of the population per year.

Europe is considered to be the second largest growing regional anxiety disorders and depression treatment market due to an increasing awareness of anxiety disorders among the public. According to a health News, in Europe with almost 165 million people which accounts nearly 38 % people are afflicted by psychiatric and neurological disorders like depression, anxiety, insomnia or dementia. While in 2017, 1 in every 4 people in the U.K. affected by depression, according to Office for National Statistics.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional anxiety disorders and depression treatment market, is witnessing an increase in the number of anxiety disorders like generalized anxiety disorder. This growing psychological illness incidence is increasing the need for successful therapy to treat anxiety disorders. These causes will improve care for anxiety disorder.

Key Benefits for Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Reports –

Global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Segmentation –

By Product: Drugs, Therapy, Devices

By Indication: Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive- Compulsive Disorder, Phobias And Traumatic Stress Disease

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

