Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

At present, the methods of drug susceptibility testing in clinical microbiology laboratories include paper diffusion method, dilution method (including agar and broth dilution method), antibiotic concentration gradient method (E-test method), and automated instruments.Antibacterial drugs play a very important role in the control of bacterial infectious diseases. However, due to the unscientific and blind abuse of antibacterial drugs in the breeding process, many pathogenic bacteria have developed drug resistance, making antibacterial drugs resistant to bacterial diseases. The control effect is getting worse and worse, which not only causes waste of drugs, but also delays the disease and causes great economic losses to the farmers.
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test is used to determine the sensitivity of the drug in order to accurately and effectively treat the drug.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market are:
HiMedia Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Alifax Holding S.p.A.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Conda
Biotron Healthcare
Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Beckman Coulter
Creative Diagnostics
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Application Outlook
Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Research and Academic Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
By type
Tests and Kits
Culture Media
Automated Test Systems
Consumables
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market in Major Countries
7 North America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Report Key Audience
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
What Information does this report contain?
The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market at the global and regional levels.
The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.
Discussed details about market opportunities.
The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.
The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.
