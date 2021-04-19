Antidepressants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Antidepressants Market is valued at USD 14.07 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 16.75 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 2.53% over the forecast period.

Rising mental health issues such as depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia and growing geriatric population are boosting the global market for antidepressants.

Antidepressants are drugs that may help to relieve depression symptoms and other disorders of mental health such as social anxiety disorder, anxiety disorders, seasonal affective disorder and dysthymia or moderate chronic depression as well as other conditions. Depression is a brain related psychiatric condition which includes feeling depressed and exhausted, losing motivation and having trouble enjoying every day routine activities. Depression exists mainly because of causes like social isolation and stressful work climate. Antidepressant medications are designed to modify the chemicals (neurotransmitters) that influence mood and emotions in the brain. Antidepressant includes selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), atypical antidepressants, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) and inhibitors of monoamine oxidase (MAOI). Antidepressants are used to treat depressive conditions such as dysthymia, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety, chronic pain, eating disorders and neuropathic pain. The antidepressants first introduced in the 1950s and their usage in the last 20 years has become increasingly more widespread. Antidepressants prefer to be taken in tablet form. A recovery plan typically lasts 6 months, but a 2-year plan may be prescribed for people with a history of depression. Antidepressants such as imipramine exercise their function by inhibiting serotonin and norepinephrine absorption. This also suppresses the contraction of detrusors and improves outlet resistance by contraction of urethral sphincters.

The global antidepressants market is segmented on the basis of type, application, depressive disorder and region and country level. On the basis of type, the global antidepressants market is classified into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI). Based on application, the antidepressants market is classified into hospitals, clinics and other. On the basis of depressive disorder, the global antidepressants market is segmented into obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorder (PD) and other depressive disorders.

The regions covered in global antidepressants market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global Antidepressants market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Antidepressants Manufacturers:

Global Antidepressants market reports cover prominent players,

Allergan PLC

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

H. Lundbeck AS

Aptinyx

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Electro

Others.

Global Antidepressants Market Dynamics –

Rising mental health issues such as depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia is the key driver for antidepressants market. According to WHO, depression will affect around 264 million people of all ages worldwide in 2020. According to World Health Organization (WHO), depression currently affects an estimated 350 million people worldwide. Depression affects men between 10 % – 15 % and women between 10 % – 25 %. According to an analysis from the National Center for Health Statistics in 2017 the 16.6 % of people aged 40 to 59, 7.8 % of people those aged 20 to 39 and 3.4 % of teenagers aged 12 to 19 uses these antidepressants drugs.

Another factor which drives the antidepressants market is growing geriatric population, with higher mental illness rates as with age the use of antidepressants increases. According to an analysis from the National Center for Health Statistics in 2017 the percentage of older adults taking antidepressants over 60 years of age was 19.1%. The number of people aged 80 or older was around 125 million, according to WHO in 2018. Whereas, the WHO predicted that, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years would nearly double from 12 to 22 %. Nevertheless, the availability of non-drug therapies and anti-depressant related side effects would impede market growth of antidepressants. While, growing number of patient pool and recent product launches will experience high growth over the forecast period in the antidepressants market.

Antidepressants Market Regional Analysis –

In North America, the global antidepressant market is highly attractive due to the increasing demand for disease-specific treatment, the emergence of refined healthcare spending and increased patient awareness, as well as increasing prevalence of depression. Depression affects around 1 in every 5 individuals in the US, according to CDC. It is estimated that in the United States around 16.2 million adults which accounts approximately 6.7 % of American adults, have experienced at least one major depressive disorder. In addition to other symptoms such as low energy and indecision, these recurrent experiences of intense depression and hopelessness occur in 1.5 % of U.S. adults.

Europe is considered to be the second largest growing regional antidepressants market due to the presence global players and increasing mental illness cases. According to a health News, in Europe with almost 165 million people which accounts nearly 38 % people are afflicted by psychiatric and neurological disorders like depression, anxiety, insomnia or dementia. While in 2017, 1 in every 4 people in the U.K. affected by depression, according to Office for National Statistics.

Key Benefits for Antidepressants Market Reports –

Global Antidepressants Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Antidepressants Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Antidepressants Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Antidepressants Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Antidepressants Market Segmentation –

By Type: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI), Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)

By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Other

By Depressive Disorder: Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), Other Depressive Disorders

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Antidepressants Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Antidepressants Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Antidepressants Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Antidepressants Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Antidepressants Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Antidepressants Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

