Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market insights offered in a recent report

According to TMR, the Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market is accounted for $726.19 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,385.47 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Growing incidence of counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry and raising awareness among the manufacturers and consumers. However, high capital expenditure of anti-counterfeit technology systems may restrain the market growth.

Anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging is primarily used to prevent brand imitation, by enabling brand protection and ease for customers to distinguish between original and counterfeit products. Counterfeit pharmaceutical products are so very well packed that normal identification techniques are unable to differentiate between legitimate or original packaging and counterfeit ones.

For more info, Get PDF at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12110

Based on the technology, RFID segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the anti-counterfeit label data of pharmaceutical products, which can be achieved with the help of RFID technology. Also, with the help of RFID technology, the duplication of original materials can be prevented. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand in anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals packaging market during the forecast period. The growth of North America is attributed to the strict rules and regulations formulated by the government for the pharmaceutical industry.



Some of the key players in global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals packaging market are Bosch Packaging Technology, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont, Zebra Technologies Corporation., SICPA HOLDING SA., Amcor Limited, 3M, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, DS Smith Plc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc, Festo Corporation, AlpVision and ZIH Corp.



Usage Features Covered:

• Overt Features

• Track & Trace Technologies

• Covert Features

• Tamper Evidence

• Forensic Features

• Numbering

• Visible Printing

• Other Usage Features

Technologies Covered:

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Security Inks & Coatings

• Hologram

• Security Printing & Graphics

• Mass Encoding

• Authentication Packaging Technology

• Other Technologies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12110/Single

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get Discount on This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12110

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances