Algorithmic Trading Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

Global Algorithmic trading market is valued at 9.94 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 20.77 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, services, and cloud computing for algorithmic trading are expected to drive the growth of Algorithmic trading market

Algorithm trading is a system of trading which facilitates transaction decision making in the financial markets using advanced mathematical tools. An algorithm is a set of directions for solving a problem. It is mainly used by institutional investors and big brokerage houses to cut down on costs associated with trading. It makes use of complex formulas, united with mathematical models and human oversight, to make decisions to buy or sell financial securities on an exchange. Algorithmic traders often make use of high-frequency trading technology, which can enable a firm to make tens of thousands of trades per second. Algorithmic trading can be used in a wide variety of situations including order execution, arbitrage, and trend trading strategies. As an instance, a trader might use algorithmic trading to execute orders rapidly when a certain stock reaches or falls below a specific price.

Global Algorithmic trading market report is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and regional & country level. Based upon type Algorithmic trading market is classified into Cloud-based, On-premise and Hybrid. Based upon Application Algorithmic trading market is classified into Stock Markets, Commodities, Bonds, Cryptocurrency and Forex.

The regions covered in this Global Algorithmic trading market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Algorithmic trading is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Algorithmic Trading Companies:

Global Algorithmic trading market Report covers prominent players are like,

Kuberre Systems

Trading Technologies International, Inc

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd

Argo Software Engineering, Inc.

uTrade

Software AG

InfoReach, Inc.

Vela Trading Systems LLC

MetaQuotes Software Corp

Others

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, services, and cloud computing for algorithmic trading are expected to drive the growth of Algorithmic trading market. The adoption of cloud-based algorithmic trading solutions is expected to grow, mainly due to their benefits such as cloud-based trading solutions help traders to gain maximum profits and effectively automate the trading process. Financial institutions are constantly adopting cloud-based applications in order to enhance their efficiency and productivity as well as providing better custom applications and security to their customers. According to incredible Cloud Adoption Stats, in 2019, 45% of enterprises prioritized some sort of hybrid solution. 31% of enterprises see the public cloud as their top priority. 9% of enterprises prioritize an on-premises private cloud, while 6% will strive for a hosted private cloud. Traders use cloud services for back testing, trading strategies, and run-time series analysis with executing trade. Traders choose cloud computing as it is capital intensive to build one’s own data centers for services such as data storage, backup and recovery, data management and trading networks. According to Incredible Cloud Adoption Stats, The public cloud service market is expected to reach USD623.3 billion by 2023 worldwide. However, stringent regulatory guidelines are affecting the large-scale use of algorithmic trading. The increased investment in various trading technologies like blockchain, growing support of government for global trading, and increased presence of several vendors in the region are such factors which can provide growth opportunity for this market.

North America is dominating the Algorithmic trading Market

North America is expected to drive the growth of Algorithmic trading Market, due to Growing demand for AI-based services in the financial sector. In algorithmic trading, AI helps to adopt market conditions, learn from experiences and make trade decisions accordingly. Trading houses such as Blackrock, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma among others use AI for selecting stocks. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stats News predicted that 50% Of Americans Optimistic And 50% Fearful about AI. Europe is second largest region for the growth of the Algorithmic trading Market. In Europe, the major growth drivers of the algorithmic trading market include the rising demand for fast, reliable, and, reducing transactional costs, increasing government regulations, and growing demand for market surveillance.

Global Algorithmic trading market Segmentation –

By Type: Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid

By application: Stock Markets, Commodities, Bonds, Cryptocurrency, Forex

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

