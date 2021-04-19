AI-Infused Contact Centers Statistics 2021-2027: Advanced Technologies and Market Analysis by Convergys (Stream), Avaya, Serco, Transcom, Arvato, Atento

The presence of large number of contact centers, utilization of AI for enhanced customer support services and timely assistance facilitated by AI, growing adoption of AI-enabled chatbots, rise in digital transformation in telecom industry, media and entertainment ,the education sectors around the world are driving factors for the growth of global AI-Infused Contact Centers Markets.

Scope of the Report:

AI integration can help contact centers meet their broad, evolving business objectives. AI has the potential to be one of the most transformative contact center technologies. AI improves the customer experience in contact. Infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the latest trends in the contact center. Contact centers contain large amounts of data and AI connects the dots between the information points and alters the approach businesses act with their customers.

Get Sample of This Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1247?utm_source=ksu&utm_medium=RP

Ai-infused contact centers market report is segmented on the basis of component, industry and by regional & country level. Based upon component, global ai-infused contact centers market is classified into services and solutions. Based upon solution, global ai-infused contact centers market is sub-classified into intelligent interactive voice response (IVR) system, chatbots and intelligent virtual assistance (IVA). Based upon industry, global ai-infused contact centers market is classified into media & entertainment, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom, retail & e-commerce and others (automotive, education, energy & utilities, government, and oil & gas).

The regions covered in this ai-infused contact centers market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of ai-infused contact centers is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

AI-Infused Contact Centers Manufacturers:

AI-infused contact centers market report covers prominent players are,

Convergys (Stream)

West Corporation

Avaya

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Teleperformance

Serco

Concentrix Acticall (Sitel)

Transcom

Comdata Group

Arvato

Atento

TeleTech Holdings Inc.

Others.

AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Dynamics –

The presence of large number of contact centers, utilization of AI for enhanced customer support services and timely assistance facilitated by AI, growing adoption of AI-enabled chatbots, rise in digital transformation in telecom industry, media and entertainment, the education sectors around the world are driving factors for the growth of global ai-infused contact centers markets. According to US government report, The U.S. recorded entertainment sector enjoyed a trade surplus of USD 10.3 billion in 2016 and Live and recorded music sales are rising and digitally recorded music is expected to grow just under USD 1 billion in 2019. In addition, the high requirement for chatbots in several industries, for reducing training cost of agents, personalizing experience for the customers, improving customer service and resolving customer queries quickly are the key factors for growth of ai-infused contact centers market. Also, increase in the demand for the internet and a cloud-based system across several industries is expected to boost the growth of the market in forecast period. As per World Bank, from 2006 to 2016, the number of internet users has increased by nearly 28% from 206.01 million to 286.94 million in the U.S .According to Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, the total number of mobile wireless connections in the U.S. was over 400 million in 2017.However, Lack of awareness among enterprises and consumers regarding the contact center services will hamper the growth of market. Moreover, adoption of technological advancements in healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, automotive sectors and increasing internet users, raising awareness regarding the innovative cloud technologies is predicted to create wide opportunities for the players operating in the ai-infused contact centers market during forecast period.

AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the ai-infused contact centers market with the potential rate due to rising digital transformation in the education, telecom industry, rise in the use of fast-emerging digital technologies, such as data analytics, AI, block chain, IoT, cloud computing and all Internet-based services. According to recent report of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, IoT devices were an estimated to grow from 9.9 billion in 2019 to 21.5 billion in 2025 and the United States accounts for around 50% of global IoT spending on the devices. The U.S. media and entertainment (M&E) industry is the largest in the world by U.S. government. According to the PewResearchCenter, estimates that 92 percent of Americans have cell phones and 45 percent have access to a tablet computing device. According to World Bank, almost 287 million internet users accessed the web from United States. According to Pew Research Center, around 26% of adults in the U.S. access the internet almost constantly and also about 98% of respondents in the U.S. from age 18 to 29 were internet users in 2018

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to increasing internet users the rising number of smart connection devices and adoption of smart phones. Moreover, developing strong internet infrastructure and adoption innovative technology in developing countries such as China and India. These are one of the major factors driving the ai-infused contact centers market growth during forcast period. According to Ministry Of Electronics & Information Technology, about 560 million internet subscriptions in 2018, up from 238.71 million in 2013, India is the second-largest internet subscriptions market in the world. Also, India has the second-largest number of instant messaging service users worldwide, behind China, and the most social media users. China is the largest market with 21% of internet users, while India holds second place with 12%, according to the World Economic Forum.

Key Benefits for AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Segmentation –

By Component:

Services

Solutions Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Chatbots Intelligent Virtual Assistance (IVA)



By Industry:

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Others ( Automotive, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government, And Oil & Gas)

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. AI-Infused Contact Centers Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global AI-Infused Contact Centers Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/contact-centers-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com