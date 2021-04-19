AI in Financial Asset Management Market Size, Share, Competition Landscape, Manufacturers Analysis and Future Opportunity Outlook 2027 | Says TMR Analyst

Natural language processing (NLP) is the fastest growing technology in the global AI in financial asset management market owing to the increasing deployment of chatbots and virtual personal assistants in the banking sector. Additionally, increasing demand for sentiment analysis and management of huge volumes of contracts, will drive the NLP segment during the forecasted period.

Data analysis is having the largest market share in the application segment of the global AI in financial asset management market primarily due to availability of huge volumes of data being generated from multiple sources and need to analyse theses datasets for decision making. Investment banks are implementing AI in the areas such as investment decisions, alternative investment strategies, managing hedge funds and others.

According to TMR Research, the global AI in financial asset management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.84% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, describe, segment, and forecast the AI in financial asset management market on the basis of technology, application, and regions. In addition, the report helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. The report is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation for an effective marketing plan.

The global AI in financial asset management market is categorized based on three segments – technology, application, and regions.