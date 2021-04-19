Agriculture Technologies Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2027

Agriculture Technologies Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Agriculture Technologies market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Agriculture technologies market is expected to grow by USD 19.86 billion at CAGR of 12.61% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on agriculture technologies market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Rise in the demand for food across the globe for ever growing population has been directly impacting the growth of agriculture technologies market.

Agricultural technologies are used in hardware or machines which are used in the farming process. These technologies make the machinery work in the same way as to be done by humans and animals for farming. It has brought a revolutionary change in modern farming on the global level. Agricultural technology is used to produce machinery to be employed in agriculture and to make food products.

Several technologies such as humidity and temperature sensors, robots, aerial photography, GPS technology, and others are used in the agricultural and food industries. Robotic systems and advanced devices provide a business that is efficient, friendly, secure, and profitable. Other major technologies widely used on farms include harvesting automation, independent tractors, sowing and weeding, and drones. Farm automation technology looks at major issues such as global population growth, shortage of farmworkers, and changes in consumer preferences.

Rise in usage of technology in the farming process worldwide as it is more effective than human work process which is a driving factor for the agriculture technologies market. Increases in the necessity to adopt agricultural technology to do the agricultural work faster are also a driver for the agriculture technologies market. The increasing need for examining the health of the live stocks and to take the necessary steps within the growth cycle as the market is moving towards quality with the quantity which is an opportunity for the agriculture technologies market.

The agricultural industry is very fragmented because of this the technology within the agriculture are not being implemented globally which is a challenge for the agriculture technologies market. However, less skilled farmer which do not have much technological knowledge on how to use the agricultural technology which is the main restraint for the growth of agriculture technologies market during the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

This agriculture technologies market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research agriculture technologies market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

In October 2018, the Watson decision platform for agriculture to be driven by IBM Corporation which will integrate data and artificial intelligence within farming. This will help the food producers and their suppliers to easily manage their raw materials and finished products.

Agriculture Technologies Market Scope and Segmentation:

Agriculture technologies market is segmented on the basis of offering, agricultural type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on offering, the agriculture technologies market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further segmented into precision farming hardware, livestock monitoring hardware, fish farming hardware, smart greenhouse hardware. Software is further segmented into local/web based and cloud based. Services is further segmented into system integration & consulting, managed services, connectivity services, assisted professional services, maintenance and support. Precision farming hardware is further sub-segmented into automation and control systems and sensing and monitoring systems. Livestock monitoring hardware is further sub segmented into RFID tags & readers, sensors, transmitters & mounting equipment, GPS, others. Fish farming hardware is further sub-segmented into GPS/GNSS, sensors and others. Smart greenhouse hardware is further sub segmented into HVAC systems, LED grow lights, sensors and others. Cloud based is further sub segmented into software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS).

Agriculture technologies market on the basis of agricultural type has been segmented as precision farming, livestock monitoring and others.

Based on application, the agriculture technologies market has been segmented into fish farming, smart green house, precision farming applications, livestock monitoring applications and others.

Agriculture Technologies Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Agriculture Technologies Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Agriculture Technologies Market Includes:

The major players covered in the agriculture technologies market report are Agriculture Technologies Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC, Certhon, Nexus Corporation, VEMCO, ScaleAQ, Aquabyte, Fancom BV, BouMatic, Nedap NV, The Climate Corporation, Afimilk Ltd., Antelliq, Heliospectra among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Agriculture Technologies Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Agriculture Technologies Market

Categorization of the Agriculture Technologies Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Agriculture Technologies Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Agriculture Technologies Market players

