5G Fixed Wireless Access Market to hit USD 90 billion by 2030

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market to surpass USD 90 billion by 2030 from USD 0.50 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 75.4% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021-30. Growing demand for high-speed internet access coupled with superior broadband coverage that has minimal power consumption and latency is due to the growth of this sector. Furthermore, the increasing introduction of superior technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT)/machine-to-machine (M2M) millimeter-wave deployed through the 5G FWA also contributes to the growth of the global market. In addition, the growing demand for faster internet connectivity among customers is spurring the demand for fixed wireless access with efficient connectivity due to the increasing data size and the increase in the number of devices connected to the system.

5G fixed wireless access uses wireless mobile network infrastructure instead of fixed lines. It enables a rapid and fair broadband service to be built. Fixed wireless connectivity, with the assistance of wireless networking devices or systems, makes communications between two fixed locations or buildings. Fixed wireless service with a radio or other wireless connections is carried out by wireless communication devices or systems. Fixed wireless is, in general, part of a wireless LAN infrastructure. A fixed wireless link’s primary purpose is to enable data communication between the two sites or buildings. Connections to fixed wireless data (FWD) are also a cost-effective alternative to fiber leasing or cable installation between buildings. Fixed wireless connectivity is not a new concept for the industry, however. WiMAX & LTE can be viewed as a workaround for fixed wireless connectivity.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Segments

Services Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is segmented by type as hardware and services. The services segment dominated the market with a revenue share in 2020 owing to the availability of many types of services, including the connectivity of several devices needed for smart and secure cars, smart houses, smart schools, smart cities, education, and healthcare improvements, while also offering a highly efficient and safer place to live. Through deploying the cellular mobile network facility rather than using traditional fixed-line networks, 5G fixed wireless access appears to be a robust way to offer uninterrupted internet connectivity to household users. Safe and secure high-speed internet connectivity is important for the transport industry because it is necessary to deliver on time the much-needed materials such as grocery supplies, hardware goods, new vehicles via the path. Ultra-fast internet connectivity via 5G fixed wireless network networks guarantees on-time delivery service.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for High-speed Data Connectivity

Growing adoption of connected devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and smart devices, in many commercial and residential applications, such as distance learning, autonomous driving, multi-user gaming, video conferencing, and live streaming, as well as in telemedicine and augmented reality, is expected to generate the need for fixed wireless connectivity solutions for 5G to achieve expanded coverage. 5G network software is capable of delivering ample bandwidth to further boost data traffic. It has 10 to 100 times more bandwidth and high-speed data services than 3G and 4G networks provide. The growing demand for high-speed broadband services is therefore expected to drive the development of the market for 5G fixed wireless connectivity in the immediate future.

Restrain

Cost and Environmental Challenges Associated with Millimetre-wave Technology

It is expected that 5G infrastructures will alter current methods of communication. While the 5G infrastructure is still in its infancy, a number of businesses and government agencies are promoting the implementation and deployment of 5G technology with an increased investment to carry out R&D activities. Increased investment is required to upgrade existing 5G networks to replace existing components or add new ones, such as access networks, gateways, switches, and routing components, resulting in high capital requirements. In addition, service providers are keen to deploy 5G to give their customers new low-cost services that are supposed to reduce the key source of revenue for telecommunications companies, leading telecommunications companies to not be able to invest in new technology that might reduce their revenue.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market report also contains analysis on:

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segments:

By Type: Hardware Services

By Demography : Urban Semi-Urban Rural

By Application : Residential Commercial Industrial Government

:

