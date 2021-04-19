2-Methylacrylic Acid Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on 2-Methylacrylic Acid, which studied 2-Methylacrylic Acid industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
This colorless, viscous liquid is a carboxylic acid with an acrid unpleasant odor. It is soluble in warm water and miscible with most organic solvents.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the 2-Methylacrylic Acid market include:
Kuraray
Jiangsu Sanyi
Mitsubishi Chemical
Hefa Chem
LG
Evonik
Formosa
MGC
Dow
Basf
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Ester Synthesis
Coating Field
Adhesive Field
Textile Field
Others
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Acetone Cyanohydrin Method
Isobutylene Oxidation Method
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market by Types
4 Segmentation of 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of 2-Methylacrylic Acid Market in Major Countries
7 North America 2-Methylacrylic Acid Landscape Analysis
8 Europe 2-Methylacrylic Acid Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific 2-Methylacrylic Acid Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa 2-Methylacrylic Acid Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global 2-Methylacrylic Acid market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Audience:
-2-Methylacrylic Acid manufacturers
-2-Methylacrylic Acid traders, distributors, and suppliers
-2-Methylacrylic Acid industry associations
-Product managers, 2-Methylacrylic Acid industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：
What are market dynamics of 2-Methylacrylic Acid market? What are challenges and opportunities?
Who are the global key players in this 2-Methylacrylic Acid market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?
What was global market status of 2-Methylacrylic Acid market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of 2-Methylacrylic Acid market?
What is current market status of 2-Methylacrylic Acid market growth? What’s market analysis of 2-Methylacrylic Acid market by taking applications and types in consideration?
What is 2-Methylacrylic Acid market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?
What is economic impact on 2-Methylacrylic Acid market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?
What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for 2-Methylacrylic Acid market?
