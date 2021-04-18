Urgent Care Apps Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Urgent Care Apps market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Key Highlights of Report

Arrow Solutions LLC was acquired by Alaya Care Inc. in February 2020. In the complex and highly regulated health care landscape, the deal is expected to broaden and improve the product capabilities of Alaya Care.

The post-hospital applications sub-segment is expected to lead the industry, expanding during the forecast period at a CAGR of 40.3 percent, due to the benefits of post-hospital applications such as cost reduction, error prevention, better patient outcomes, preventive care, and successful management of medication.

During the forecast period, the trauma segment is anticipated to lead the industry. The rise in the number of road accidents in developing nations and the increasing need for post-hospital care are expected to promote the growth of this segment.

Due to various advantages, such as hosting emergency care apps in the cloud, including improved reliability, efficient data processing, better security, and improved accessibility, the cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

It is expected that the emergency care & training segment will lead the market over the forecast period. The specialized hospital mobile app can identify emergencies easily with ease. The mobile app will alert health care providers about incidents in an emergency situation, and healthcare personnel can easily provide all the necessary details via the app.

During the forecast period, the North American region is projected to hold the largest market share. The growing adoption of digital technology solutions in healthcare, the availability of established healthcare infrastructure, and rising smartphone penetration are expected to drive the region’s market growth.

Key market participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Urgent Care Apps Market on the basis of type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication

Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care

Post-hospital Applications

Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cardiac Conditions

Stroke

Trauma

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medication Management

Emergency Care & Training

Symptom Checking

Rehabilitation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Urgent Care Apps Market Definition

1.2. Urgent Care Apps Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Urgent Care Apps Market Methodology

1.4. Urgent Care Apps Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Urgent Care Apps Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Urgent Care Apps Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Urgent Care Apps Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Urgent Care Apps Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Urgent Care Apps Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Urgent Care Apps Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Urgent Care Apps Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…