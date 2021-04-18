Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global smart indoor garden systems market size was valued at $105,627.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. The smart indoor gardening system is an indoor gardening kit, which allows users to grow plants in closed environment with high nutrition without any use of pesticides. It is integrated with IoT-based smart watering and sensing system and lighting system to facilitate photosynthesis.

Expansion of the construction sector, rise in greenhouse effect, and increase in disposable income are the key driving forces of the global smart indoor garden systems market. However, the availability of substitutes and unfavorable climate conditions have negatively impacted the market revenue. Conversely, technical advancements in smart indoor garden systems are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global smart indoor garden systems market is segmented into type, technology, end user, and region. By type, the smart indoor garden systems market is categorized into floor garden and wall garden. Depending on technology, it is fragmented into self-watering, smart sensing, and smart pest management. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Region wise, the smart indoor garden systems market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the report of smart indoor garden systems market include Aero Farms, Agrilution GmbH, AVA Technologies Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH) CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd, Click & Grow LLC, EDN Inc., Grobo Inc., Plantui Oy, and SproutsIO Inc.

GLOBAL SMART INDOOR GARDEN SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Floor Garden

– Wall Garden

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Self-watering

– Smart Sensing

– Smart Pest Management

BY END USER

– Residential

– Commercial

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Aero Farms

– Agrilution GmbH

– AVA Technologies Inc.

– BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

– CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd.

– Click & Grow LLC

– EDN Inc.

– Grobo Inc.

– Plantui Oy

– SproutsIO Inc.