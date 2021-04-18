Semiconductor Rectifiers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The rectifier is a two-lead semiconductor, which enables the current to pass in one direction. It is a semiconductor diode that is used for the purpose of rectification and power control. It conducts current preferentially in one direction as well as prevents the flow of current in the opposite direction by utilization of the properties of a junction, which is formed from two inversely doped semiconductor materials.

These are important components in power supplies application, where it is used to convert AC voltage to DC voltage. It offers various features in electrical components such as controlling the size of the signal, isolating signals from the supply, rectifying a voltage, and for voltage reference. Due to such features, it is mainly used as guards in the circuits of the electronic components to eliminate the dangers of accidental reversal of supply voltage.

The surge in penetration of smart grids across the developing countries and rise in government spending on modern power distribution and generation infrastructure in developing nations are the major factors that drive the growth of the semiconductor rectifiers market. In addition, rise in number of telecommunication services and consumer electronic devices fuels the market growth. However, technical issues and high costs associated with semiconductor rectifiers may hinder the market growth to some extent.

On the contrary, rise in demand for rectifier diode in various applications in the automotive and power sectors is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, the miniaturization of electronic components is expected to be opportunistic for the growth of the semiconductor rectifiers market during the forecast period.

The global semiconductor rectifiers market is segmented on the basis of product type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of product type, it is bifurcated into single phase and three phase. Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, power & utility, IT & telecom, and others. Region wise, the semiconductor rectifiers market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of the semiconductor rectifiers market players included in this report are ABB, ASI Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. The global semiconductor rectifiers industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market growth.

Semiconductor Rectifiers Market Key Segments

By Product Type

– Single Phase

– Three Phase

By Industry Vertical

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Power and Utility

– IT and Telecom

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players

