Revenue-Based Financing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Revenue-based financing (RBF) or revenue-based investing (RBI) is a financing frequently used by entrepreneurs in conjunction with angel financing. RBF is largely used among growing companies such as business-to-business (B2B), SaaS companies, and technology service firms with high recurring revenue. Moreover, these category of firms with subscription-based agreements & long-term contracts are largely benefitted from RBF, as it requires low collateral and have consistent future revenue to borrow against.

Surge in demand among investors to earn more profits from RBF and increase in need for faster & quicker fund raising than conventional banks boost the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of revenue-based financing by large number of start-ups & small businesses is major factor that drive the market growth. However, absence of standardization across the globe and lack of awareness & understanding toward revenue-based financing are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption & implementation of digital platforms among start-ups and small business are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The revenue-based financing market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of enterprise size, it is segmented into micro enterprises, small-sized enterprises, and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segmented into IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, consumer goods, energy & utilities, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1560

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market include Capria Ventures LLC, Decathlon Capital Partners, Fleximize, GetVantage, Ken Capital Technologies Pte Ltd, Lighter Capital, SABINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, SaaS Capital, Uncapped Ltd., and UPLIFT1. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the global revenue-based financing market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global revenue-based financing market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Enterprise Size

– Micro Enterprises

– Small-sized Enterprises

– Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– Media & Entertainment

– BFSI

– Consumer Goods

– Energy & Utilities

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Sweden

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1560

Key market players

– Capria Ventures LLC

– Decathlon Capital Partners

– Fleximize

– GetVantage

– Ken Capital Technologies Pte Ltd

– Lighter Capital

– SABINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

– SaaS Capital

– Uncapped Ltd.

– UPLIFT1