Policy Management Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Policy management software is a web-based or cloud-based application used by various industries for organizing, circulating, and editing various policies, protocol and procedure documents related to policy of the organization. In addition, various companies across the globe are adopting policy management software for managing the risk associated to various policies and to easily track incidents, which violets the company’s rules. Furthermore, policy management software also provides various advance features, which include easy collaboration between the policy creator & editor and also increase the security of critical documents of the end users. In addition, various features provided by policy management software include document storage, real-time dashboards, event-based alerts, role-based access, and others.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global policy management software market include increase in adoption of policy management software by various industries and surge in need to streamline business by the policy management vendors. In addition, surge in need for faster management of procedure and policies across the industries positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high implementation and maintenance cost of policy management software and rise in security issues in the policy management software is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based policy management software across the globe is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global policy management software market is segmented into component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, healthcare, government & defense, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global policy management software market include Amdocs, Comarch SA, ConvergePoint Inc., Huwaei Technologies Co., Ltd, Intracom Telecom, Juniper Networks, Inc., LogicGate, Inc., Mitratech, NAVEX Global, Inc., and WorkflowFirst Software LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of global policy management software market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Government & Defense

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amdocs

– Comarch SA

– ConvergePoint Inc.

– Huwaei Technologies Co., Ltd

– Intracom Telecom

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

– LogicGate, Inc.

– Mitratech

– NAVEX Global, Inc.

– WorkflowFirst Software LLC