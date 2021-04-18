Ozone Generator Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027
The global Ozone Generator market was valued at USD 942.5 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1501.8 Million by 2027, proliferating at a CAGR of 5.9%. With the ongoing research in applied science, the market is expected to expand significantly.
The latest market evaluation report on the Ozone Generator market explores how the Ozone Generator market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.
Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific led the global Ozone Generator market with the largest share of 37.7% in 2019 and is expected to dominate in the projected timeline due to the rise in the usage by municipal corporations for water treatment. Shortage of drinking water with increasing population in India and China will potentially contribute to the sales of Ozone Generators. The state-of-the-art research facilities, increasing government initiatives, and escalating awareness among people will also drive consumption in North America.
Key Highlights of Report
In July 2020, Airthereal launched a new mini portable Ozone Generator for small spaces to help businesses and homeowners disinfect and clean indoor air. The PA50-GO portable Ozone Generator is a battery-powered cordless machine that is optimal for cars and mobility during pandemic. There is a rise in demand for purified air while driving or taking public transport after COVID-19.
The corona discharge segment held the largest market share in the year 2019. This technology is available at reasonable prices. Corona discharge Ozone Generators produce medical-grade ozone, which fuels the segment.
Ozone Generators are used in laboratory and medical equipment to disinfect medical equipment and also treat health conditions. They can also help in prevention of wounds. Moreover, people with breathing issues can benefit from ozone therapy, as it reduces stress on the lungs by increasing the oxygen level in blood.
The municipal segment held the largest market share in 2019, as Ozone Generators are commonly used to treat municipal water. Ozone Generators are employed at pre- or post-filtration treatment step to eliminate break down impurities and enhance the quality of water.
The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the year 2019. High demand from China and Japan is propelling the market for Ozone Generators in the region. Shortage of water supply in developing nations and adoption of sophisticated water treatment technologies are likely to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.
Key market participants include Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions, and DEL Ozone
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Cold Plasma
Corona Discharge
Electrolysis
Ultraviolet
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Air Treatment
Wastewater Treatment
Laboratory & Medical Equipment
Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Industrial
Commercial
Municipal
Residential
