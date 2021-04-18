Network Slicing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Network slicing is a method that uses network virtualization process for dividing single network connections into multiple unique logical and virtualized distinct virtual connections. Each of the network slice or virtual network can be configured to support several industry applications including smart factory, smart grid, connected cars, and smart home. In addition, these slices offer a set of network resources that complement the needs of application such as latency, speed, and bandwidth. Mobile network operators can create network slices by using orchestration, software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), analytics, and automation.

Factors such as increase in demand for next generation 5G network to enable better speed and bandwidth capabilities; rise in use cases of network slicing for Industry 4.0; and development of smart cities and smart services primarily drives global network slicing market. In addition, rise in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes fuels demand for network slicing. Moreover, the proliferation of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) is projected to drive market growth. However, security concerns associated with network slicing may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, emerging applications across government, industrial, and enterprises sectors expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during forecast period. Also, rise in adoption for remote surgery and autonomous vehicle is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.

The network slicing market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, end user, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and services. Depending on end user, it is divided into telecom operators and enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical it is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment, transport & logistic, BFSI, government and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of Network slicing Market players included in this report are Affirmed Networks Inc., Argela Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mavenir, Nokia, Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the network slicing market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of network slicing market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY END USER

– Telecom Operators

– Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Automotive

– Media & Entertainment

– Transport & Logistic

– BFSI

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Affirmed Networks Inc.

– Argela Technologies

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Mavenir

– Nokia

– Samsung

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– ZTE